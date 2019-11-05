Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan held off two challengers Tuesday to win a sixth term as the town's mayor, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Morgan received 1,312 votes, or 58% of the total, to gain the victory over challengers Irving Neal and Chris Federico.
Neal received 782 votes, or 34% of the total, while Federico received 175 votes, or 8%.
The Kernersville mayor serves a two-year term. Morgan became mayor in 2008 and won her first full term in 2009.
All the incumbent aldermen in Kernersville were re-elected, as there were only five candidates running for the five available seats. Winning new two-year terms were Bruce Boyer, Kenny Crews, Jenny Fulton, Joe Pinnix and Chris Thompson.
Lewisville Mayor Michael Lee Horn was unopposed for a new two-year term, but nine candidates, including only one incumbent, were running for the six available seats on the town council. Terms on the council are for two years.
The council winners were Jeanne Marie Foster, Ken Sadler, David M. Smitherman, Jane Welch, Melissa Shearin Hunt and Fred W. Franklin. Franklin was the only incumbent looking for a new term.
In Rural Hall, Tim Flinchum, a member of the town council, was elected the new mayor over Frank L. James in a two-person contest. Flinchum received 166 votes or 54% of the vote, while James received 140 votes, or 46%. The mayor's term is four years.
Challenger Susan Hawks Gordon led the voting for the two available seats on the Rural Hall council, with incumbent member John McDermon in second place. Incumbent C. Thomas Griggs lost his bid for a new term, coming in third place. Terms are for four years.
In Walkertown, incumbent Mayor Kenneth Davis was unopposed and re-elected to a four-year term.
Of the three candidates seeking the two available seats on the town council, Wesley Hutchins and Marilyn Martin, an incumbent, won election. Caroline J. Jones placed third.
For the Bethania Board of Commissioners, there were only three candidates for the three available seats, and all were elected. Winning four-year terms on the board were Michelle Merritt Leonard, John W. Rogers and Randy Joe Rogers.
Tobaccoville also had no contested races, with Mayor Mark Baker winning a new two-year term and village council members Lee Ault and Myron W. Marion re-elected to four-year terms.
Turnout in the municipal elections was 13.3%, with almost 6,500 people voting out of 48,698 eligible voters.
Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, said there were no voting irregularities reported during the election.
