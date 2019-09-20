More than 100 protesters gathered at the Five Points intersection in Winston-Salem, in front of Sen. Richard Burr’s office, at 11 a.m. Friday, as part of the Global Climate Strike.
The protest was one of at least four planned protests in the city.
During the climate strike, people of all ages in countries across the globe left their jobs, classrooms and homes to walk the streets and stand on corners demanding politicians and world leaders “do something" about global warming.
The protests were partly inspired by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading "Fridays for Future" over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change.
If they are serious about stopping "Global Climate Change" or whatever the appellation de jour is, they could help the cause by stopping exhaling CO2.
Thanks for the laughs !!! I enjoyed them greatly
