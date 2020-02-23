On a breezy and warm Sunday afternoon, more than 200 people came to remember the actions of 21 black and white students 60 years ago that helped lead Winston-Salem and the rest of the country to erase the brutal Jim Crow segregation.
Eleven students from Winston-Salem Teachers College, now Winston-Salem State University, joined with 10 white students from Wake Forest College, now Wake Forest University, in a protest at the Woolworth store on North Liberty Street on Feb. 23, 1960.
It was a part of a growing movement across the South, including Greensboro, where earlier that month, four students from N.C. A&T State University held a similar protest at the downtown Woolworth lunch counter.
In Winston-Salem, the students were arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail. That March, Judge Leroy Sams found all the students guilty of trespassing and gave them a 12-month prayer for judgment continued. Sams never entered a final judgment against the students and didn’t impose any penalties. And that May, the lunch counters were desegregated.
At the Millennium Center at the corner of Trade and Fifth streets, where people gathered for a short program, Jonathan L. Walton, dean of Wake Forest’s Divinity School and Wait Chapel, said change doesn’t happen without a cost. Students who participated in that lunch counter protest lost scholarships, he said. Their parents expressed disappointment. White students from Wake Forest were marginalized on their campus.
Many of those students, Walton said, received death threats. Too many people today think social activism is about posting something on social media, Walton said.
“Life is not a reality show,” he said. “Standing up for justice means you will suffer the costs of injustice.”
But those young people who went to Woolworth in February 1960, not only showed real courage but they also served as a reminder that the people at the forefront of change are often the youth, Walton said.
Elwood Robinson, the chancellor of Winston-Salem State University, said that this is a remembrance born of pain. He said when he was growing up, he went to the doctor’s office and was told to wait in a room that had the sign, “For Coloreds Only.” The waiting room reserved for white people had flowers and comfortable chairs to sit in.
When he wanted to see a movie, he had to go up a flight of stairs to get to a section for black people. Black people were not allowed to sit in the main theater.
And when he and his mother went to get something to eat, they were told they could not be served because they were black. They had to go to the side of the restaurant and get their food through a side window. Robinson said he could never understand why.
He still can’t.
“It still baffles me why we can’t treat each other as equals,” he said.
After the program at the Millennium Center, everyone marched to the corner of West Fourth and Liberty streets, where a marker commemorates the sit-ins. A vigil was held in front of the office building at One West Fourth Street.
The names of the 21 students who participated 60 years ago were called out, and a current student from either Winston-Salem State University or Wake Forest University took a seat on a stool set up for them.
Except for Vic Johnson, now 84, who came and stood when his name was called.
Afterward, he sat on a nearby bench and shook hands with people who thanked him for what he and the other students did so long ago.
Hadiya Norman, a junior at Winston-Salem State University, said she grew up in Texas and had never heard about the sit-ins in North Carolina until she started attending college.
“Seeing (Johnson) shows it wasn’t that long ago,” she said.
Olivia Blake, a freshman at Wake Forest University who is white, said it was an honor to meet Johnson Sunday and to know how much his actions paved the way for her being able to forge friendships with black and other minority students.
“I wouldn’t know these people and call them friends if it hadn’t been for what they did 60 years ago,” she said.
