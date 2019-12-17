Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Polar Express Train makes its way through a Christmas light tunnel at High Point University Community Christmas Celebration on the school's campus in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
According to HPU, visitors will see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, and more than 100 nutcrackers, soldiers and other holiday decorations.
Visitors should enter campus at North Centennial Street and International Drive and proceed east through campus to Panther Drive and North University Parkway. Visitors must remain in their vehicles.
The university said 30,000 people came to campus for HPU's ninth annual Community Christmas Celebration, which took place over two nights on campus last week. This is the first time HPU has held a drive-through holiday event.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
