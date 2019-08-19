Thunderstorms and showers rolled through the Triad and Northwest North Carolina Monday, toppling trees and power lines in both regions.
Duke Energy reported at 9 p.m. that 3,819 of its customers in Forsyth County and 4,240 customers in Guilford suffered power outages, according to its website. In addition, 239 Duke Energy customers in Stokes County, and 71 customers in Davie County also lost power.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a flood advisory for Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, but no flooding was subsequently reported in Forsyth or Davidson counties. Minor flooding was reported in Guilford County, the weather service said.
Radar indicated thunderstorms had dumped up to 1 inch of rain in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville, Lexington, Thomasville and Welcome, the weather service said.
Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem received 0.96 inches of rain, the weather service said.
Monday’s rain was part of a typical summer weather pattern in North Carolina, said Chrissy Cockrelo, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. Hot and muggy mornings often lead to storms beginning in the afternoons, she said.
“A downburst of rain is hard to predict because the storms develop so quickly,” Cockrelo said.
Trees were reported down in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Lewisville, authorities said. Several traffic lights were out in Winston-Salem.
The N.C. Highway Patrol reported a weather-related crash involving two vehicles around 7:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 40 West in Davie County near the exit at mile marker 167. Injuries were reported, the highway patrol said.
Today’s forecast calls for a high of 91 degrees in Forsyth County with a 40 percent chance of rain. The low temperature tonight will be around 71 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.