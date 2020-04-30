More than 650 customers in the Clemmons area are without power Thursday morning after rain and wind Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to Duke Energy's online outage map.

The energy company's website said something fell on the power lines in the 4500 block of Hampton Road, causing a large outage. 

The outage was first reported around 6:45 a.m., and the power company expects to restore power sometime before 10 a.m.

The Triad as a whole is experiencing outages, with approximately 4,000 customers in neighboring Guilford County without power.

