Winston-Salem officials hope to have a system in place by Monday to handle the treatment of coronavirus cases among the homeless, Assistant City Manager Tasha Ford said.
Ford said an estimated 115 homeless people here may need help for coronavirus care over the next 90 days.
Plans will include housing the homeless in hotels and motels after they are discharged from the hospital, and giving them medical monitoring and community-based support.
Ford said Forsyth County Public Health, the Department of Social Services and Continuum of Care member are coordinating their efforts on the plan.
Health and social services staffers have visited with the local homeless shelters and are providing guidance on social distancing within the facility, Ford said. The staffers are also going over cleaning protocols with the shelters according to Centers for Disease Control guidance, Ford said.
“This is an effort to ensure CDC best-practice standards are deployed to mitigate community spread and maximize shelter capacity and operations,” she said in an email to members of the Winston-Salem City Council.
Homeless people who are showing symptoms, waiting for test results or testing positive, as well as those discharged from the hospital will be getting the hotel or motel housing, Ford said.
Ford told members of the city council that while the county departments are the main service providers, additional money to keep the operation going will be needed.
Ford said city staff is working to identify ways to use federal money to support the work.
Some homeless people, numbering 50 or 60 individuals, are considered to be medically fragile. Special plans are being developed to care for those people in a way that reduces their exposure. That could include separate group sheltering and 24-hour sheltering, Ford said.
Ford said an effort is also being developed with United Way staff to help people living in hotels and motels avoid eviction by giving them short-term financial help.
wyoung@wsjournal.com 336-727-7369 @wyoungWSJ
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.