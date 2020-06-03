For the fifth day in a row, people are expected to march and demonstrate in downtown Winston-Salem as a protest against racial injustice.
Two protests are scheduled in the city, one organized by Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem and one by the Young Democrats of Forsyth County, in conjunction with the LGBTQ Democrats of Forsyth County and The PRIDE Show.
The Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of First and Main Streets — outside of Winston-Salem City Hall — and is in direct response to the death of George Floyd.
“Arrest all four! No business as usual! An injury to ONE is an injury to ALL,” the flyer reads.
The Young Democrats protest will meet outside the Benton Convention Center on Fifth Street at 6 p.m., President Quamekia Shavers said. Shavers said it is her hope and her plan for her protest to join in with the Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
Shavers said tonight’s demonstrations are expected to be peaceful. June is also LGBTQ Pride Month, and Shavers said it's important to include them in the demonstrations.
The original organizers of Pride Month chose June as a way to pay homage to the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York City. The uprising was marked by police violence toward LGBTQ individuals and is considered the start of the modern gay rights movement.
Tuesday night's protests were the largest in the city yet, and saw a group of demonstrators shut down U.S. Highway 52 during their march.
