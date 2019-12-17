A third Democratic candidate filed Tuesday to run for the South Ward seat on the Winston-Salem City Council, and a second Republican filed to run for N.C. House District 75, which includes eastern Forsyth County.
The latest list of filings also includes former state Rep. Ed Hanes of Forsyth County, who is among five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for the 6th Congressional District contest.
Carolyn Highsmith, who tried for the South Ward seat in 2016, filed to run in a contest that features John Larson, the incumbent who beat her in 2016, and another challenger, Mackenzie Cates-Allen. Larson trailed Highsmith by six votes after the March 2016 Democratic primary for South Ward, but that wasn’t the end of the story: Larson filed a protest after it turned out that a small number of voters were given the wrong style of ballot.
The issue ended up at the N.C. Board of Elections, which ordered a new vote because the number of questionable ballots was higher than the margin between the candidates. Larson handily won the re-vote.
Republican Donny Lambeth represents N.C. House District 75, and gained a GOP primary challenger on Tuesday with the filing of Jacob Baum of Kernersville.
Hanes filed to run in the 6th Congressional District on Monday. Other Democrats in the race are Bruce Davis, Rhonda Foxx and Kathy Manning of Guilford County, and Derwin Montgomery of Forsyth County.
Republicans in the contest are Lee Haywood of Guilford County and Laura Pichardo of Caswell County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.