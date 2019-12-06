After months of preparatory work, demolition on a section of downtown's GMAC Insurance will begin in earnest next week and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.
Workers have prepped for demolition on the back side of the building, which faces Spruce Street, essentially hollowing out the structure. A long-armed excavator will tear the building down in segments, according to Emily Ethridge, corporate communications manager for Grubb Properties, which manages the property.
“It’s a step by step process,” Ethridge said. “It’s a meticulous demolition.”
Workers will demo the property in segments in hopes of minimizing the impact on surrounding businesses downtown, Ethridge said. The demolition work will cause Spruce Street to close on occasion.
"It won’t be for the entire eight weeks, it might just be for some time here and there depending on where the equipment is,” Ethridge said. “Hopefully we’ll try to give people a heads-up if it’s going to be closed.”
A 224 unit apartment building is set to take the place of the old GMAC building, with limited retail space on the floor.
