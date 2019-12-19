Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court Renita Linville gained a challenger on Thursday with one day left for candidates to file for the 2020 election cycle.
Denise Hines of Winston-Salem filed to run for the clerk's office, setting up a Democratic Party primary contest for the post on March 3.
Gardenia Henley, who has run for various offices over the past decade, became the first Democrat on Thursday to file for N.C. House District 75, where Republican Donny Lambeth is the incumbent. The district covers much of eastern Forsyth County.
Republican Dan Lawlor of Winston-Salem became the first Republican on Thursday to file for N.C. House District 72, which will be an open seat since the incumbent, Derwin Montgomery, is running for the 6th Congressional District.
Elsewhere, David Parker of Mooresville became the first Democrat to file for the 10th Congressional District, which stretches from Rockingham County to Lincoln County and includes northern and western parts of Forsyth.
Paul Wright of Mount Olive filed to run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in the GOP primary. Former state insurance commissioner Wayne Goodwin, a Democrat, filed in an attempt to regain his former office, now held by Republican Mike Causey.
