Q: I have seen the term telehealth in the news recently. Can you explain what it is and how to use it?
Answer: Telehealth, also known as telemedicine or virtual care, is health care provided via the internet usually through online video, similar to Skype or Facetime. Only a few basic things are needed to have a telehealth visit. You will need an internet connection, and a computer, smart phone or tablet. One of these devices should have a microphone, camera and headphones, if you would like privacy. Using telehealth is a personal, easy, safe and efficient way to ask your doctor questions about symptoms, refill a prescription or talk to a mental health professional.
So, how do you access telehealth? Just call your doctor’s office and the staff can provide you with instructions over the phone or through email on how to get started. Usually, the doctor’s office will set up an appointment with you during the initial call. Once your appointment is set, an email will be sent to you with a link. At the time of your appointment you simply click on the link to talk to your doctor face-to-face through video chat on your computer, tablet or smartphone. More steps may be involved depending on the doctor’s office, but the staff should be able to walk you through any questions and help you to connect.
Telehealth can make going to the doctor feel as easy as calling your family and friends. It is generally a great option if you cannot drive or otherwise transport yourself to your physician’s office and can provide a sense of independence in managing your health.
Of course, not all doctor visits can be done over video chat. When you call your doctor’s office they will let you know if your visit can be done remotely. For instance, if you need a physical examination or diagnostic test, an in-person doctor’s visit will likely be required. In the current health emergency, if you develop symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath, call your doctor’s office to ask what you should do. Do not visit the office unless otherwise instructed.
Q: Are there any changes to Medicare regarding testing and treatment for the coronavirus?
Answer: There is a great deal of uncertainty around the coronavirus with information changing day-to-day regarding safety and other guidelines. You are not alone in wondering how Medicare is adjusting medical costs related to COVID-19. The Centers for Medicare Services has responded to the pandemic with recent updates.
One change recently announced includes coverage for any testing necessary for the coronavirus (after Feb 4) under Medicare Part B. Those with Medicare Advantage plans will have all testing costs covered as well. All cost-sharing/co-pay provisions have been eliminated. To date, testing has been mostly confined to those individuals who are showing symptoms related to the virus. For any changes to current testing procedures and who can get tested check the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, ncdhhs.gov for updates.
In addition, any in-patient treatment associated with the coronavirus at a hospital will be covered under Medicare Part A. Patients admitted to a hospital will be responsible for any related Part A deductibles and co-insurance. Those with Medicare supplement plans will have coverage for the Part A deductible as well as the co-pays for extended hospital stays up to an additional 365 days. Part A Medicare deductible in 2020 is $1,408 per each benefit period and co-insurance for each benefit period is $0 per day for days 1-60, $352 per day for days 61-90 and $704 per day for days 91 and beyond.
Treatment for the coronavirus on an out-patient basis will fall under Medicare Part B. Individuals are responsible for any applicable deductibles and co-insurance. Again, those with Medicare supplement plans will have coverage for the 20% co-insurance under Part B and may have coverage for the deductible depending on their specific plan. Part B Medicare deductible in 2020 is $198 and co-insurance is 20% of the Medicare approved amount for the service. Out-patient coverage for those with Medicare Advantage plans will depend on the specifics in each plan depending on their insurance carrier. Visit medicare.gov/your-medicare for more details or call 1-800-MEDICARE(1-800-633-4227).
Medicare Advantage plans and some prescription drug plans normally limit coverage for service from out of network providers. Importantly, all restrictions regarding using out of network providers have been waived during the coronavirus outbreak. The Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans must offer coverage for out of network providers at the same costs as in network providers.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all trying our best to stay home as much as possible. To aid in that, for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, Medicare has expanded coverage for telehealth visits. Restrictions on telehealth services for Medicare Advantage plans have been eliminated also. Now, under the new Medicare expansion of benefits older adults may have telehealth care covered in the same way as if going to a doctor in person. This allows those with Medicare coverage an option to speak to a doctor without ever leaving their home. A list of telehealth services can be found at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website, cms.gov or your doctor’s office should be able to let you know which services are covered.
Keep in mind, there is currently no vaccine available for the coronavirus. The Centers for Medicare Services will provide more definitive guidance on vaccine coverage as vaccines are developed for the virus.
