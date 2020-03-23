The Moravian Sunrise Easter Service, which has been held in Old Salem since 1772, will be conducted by livestream on April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Salem Congregation Central Elders decided to livestream their 248th Easter Sunrise Service from the Home Moravian Church at 529 S. Church St. mixed with live pictures of God's Acre. The pandemic has forced churches to move its services online.
"We hope to incorporate views of God's Acre that will allow viewers to see the sunrise," the Rev. Chaz Snider, the chairman of the Salem Congregation Central Board of Elders, wrote in a letter to the congregation's members. "We will still declare that “the Lord is risen.'”
The elders are asking the congregation's members to join them in that proclamation by going to www.moraviansunrise.org at 6 a.m. on April 12 or tuning into WSJS-AM for a live radio broadcast.
"This was a difficult decision, and this Easter will be different for us all, but we have faith in a God who brings hope out of fear," Snider wrote.
Thousands of people typically turn out each year for the service. Worshipers gather in front of Home Moravian Church.
In a procession, the worship continues as participants assemble in God's Acre .
