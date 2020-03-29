A symbol of the holidays, the big Moravian Star at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, is glowing again, a gesture meant to uplift the community during the new coronavirus pandemic.
On a Facebook post dated March 19, Tim Roten, who lives in the Ardmore neighborhood, asked his neighbors to put their Moravian stars on their porches a few weeks ago as a sign of love, hope and peace.
The Moravian star at Baptist, possibly the best known Moravian star in the area, was put up on Friday. Baptist is in Ardmore.
“As a symbol of love, hope and peace during this challenging time, we are lighting our Moravian star,” Baptist posted on Facebook. “Along with others in the community, these stars illuminate the darkness and each night remind us that we are one community, all in this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.