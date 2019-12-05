Kimberly Ashton flipped through a children’s book with one hand while holding on to more than 10 books with her other hand, all stacked against the upper front of her body.
She was among more than 30 Moore Magnet Elementary School teachers who recently went on a book shopping spree for their classroom libraries at Bookmarks bookstore, thanks to a $5,000 grant from First Bank.
“We’re here looking for books that we think kids will be interested in reading to supplement our reading program,” said Ashton, a fifth-grade teacher.
She said that the money will help teachers buy new and current books for students.
“A lot of our books are older, so this is great,” she said.
Among the stack of books in her hands were two of Lois Lowry’s works that followed The Giver – Son and Gathering Blue.
She also held a book entitled The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole by Michelle Cuevas.
“I have a kid who’s obsessed with black holes,” Ashton said. “This is fiction so I think it’ll be a high-interest read for him.”
The search
Along with the $5,000 grant from First Bank, an additional Moore PTA grant enabled 40 Moore teachers to receive $150 each to spend in the bookstore.
Bookmarks staff rounded up books for teachers who could not attend in person. Also, Bookmarks, a literary nonprofit organization and independent bookstore, gave the teachers 20 percent off their purchases.
In addition, Bookmarks and Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, both on Fourth Street, provided live music and refreshments for the teachers.
Alandous Hawkins, who teaches second through fifth grades, talked about how amazing it was for the community to give students the opportunity to read.
“For a lot of kids at the school, they don’t have that opportunity because of socioeconomic status,” Hawkins said.
He picked up a lot of books by African American authors.
“Some of the books and series I’ve read before,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with African Americans struggling with poverty, parents in jail, drug addiction and things like that. It talks about how these kids are coping and dealing with some of these things.”
He also chose some African Mythology books.
“I wanted to choose those types of things so that our students of color could see that there is a way out, that there is hope,” Hawkins said.
Cathy Seivers, a kindergarten teacher, sat on a rug in the children’s section at Bookmarks searching through several bookshelves for the perfect books for her students.
A fellow teacher teased her about not saving books for her.
As Seivers looked for books about shapes, she held up Circle by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen.
“Anyway we can incorporate literacy into math, it makes it a lot more interesting for the kids,” Seivers said.
She said that whenever a teacher talks about a circle, students will remember Circle’s story.
She also found the Triangle and Square books, also by Barnett and illustrated by Klassen.
Seivers said she never thought she would be able to spend so much money on books.
“It’s so much harder for us (to buy) especially hardbacks because they are much more expensive,” she said.
Tiffany Parris, a second-grade teacher, was happy to find a hard-back series of books for sensory processing disorders and learning differences such as Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD. She had previously planned to buy the books with her own money.
“It’s like a teacher Christmas,” Parris said. “There’s nothing that delights me more than books. I wish that I could buy every child every book that they wanted. This is a great way to bring new publications into our classroom we might not otherwise be able to have.”
Neighbors
A First Bank branch is next door to Moore, which is on Knollwood Street.
Although Sean Gaillard, the principal at Moore, has worked for both the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Lexington City Schools over the years, this is his first year as principal at Moore.
Bianca Marti-Johnson, branch manager and assistant vice president for First Bank in Winston-Salem, said that because Moore had previously done financial field trips to the branch, she decided to introduce herself to Gaillard over the past summer.
The bank had recently started First Bank’s Piedmont Triad Advisory Council made up of local bank leadership and employees.
Gray Barbour, senior vice president and market executive for First Bank in Winston-Salem, said the advisory council decided to give the majority of First Bank dollars used for donations and sponsorships toward helping impact education.
When Marti-Johnson talked to Gaillard about what the school needed help with, he told her it needed help building a culture of literacy.
“If we build a lifelong love of reading for our kids, they can change the world,” Gaillard said.
All it takes is just one book to promote change for children, he said.
He added that his parents, who read aloud to him when he was a child, and a fifth-grade teacher opened his eyes to a lot of things through reading.
“That caused me to want to go into education,” Gaillard said. “I’m an English teacher by trade….I’m very much at home in books and the magic that they can do for kids.”
As a member of a minority group, Marti-Johnson, who is Hispanic, said she can relate to Gaillard’s desire to “have culturally relevant reading available to the students” across all grade levels.
“It’s just so important that students can have something that they can relate to,” she said.
She also said that First Bank employees volunteer to read books to students regularly at Moore.
After Moore Elementary applied for the grant and received news that it was approved, Gaillard said he started crying.
“$5,000 is heavy,” he said.
He spoke of the importance of partnerships in the community.
“When we talk about a school such as Moore or any schoolhouse, it’s a neighborhood effort,” Gaillard said. “The more folks that you can have in on that neighborhood effort, just neighbors helping neighbors, the better.”
Yvonne Leab, magnet coordinator for Moore, worked with Bookmarks and Footnote in organizing the shopping event for teachers.
“I was speechless for a while and then I just thought how are we going to do this big,” she said of the grant.
She said it was important to let people know about their good news and let Moore’s students know they are supported by the community.
Ginger Hendricks, executive director of Bookmarks is also a parent of a student at Moore.
“My son is a voracious reader, but he needs books that he can see himself in,” Hendricks said. “He needs new books that he can get excited about. That’s what this grant will allow.”
