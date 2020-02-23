Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ambulance workers load new mother Rifat Kabir during the official moving of patients from Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road he new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 23, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Mother Rifat Kabir holds her newborn daughter, Nahla, after they were the first patients moved from Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road to the new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 23, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Moving sign outside the Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road, where patients were moved Sunday to new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 23, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
New mother Rafit Kabir holds her daughter, Nahla, in her room at the new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 23, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Patients were moved from Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road to the new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 23, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
New mother Rafit Kabir holds her daughter, Nahla, in the new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 23, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Their arrival just after 7 a.m. was met with a lobby full of excited staff after many months of meticulous preparation. Some clapped with joy and others smiled proudly as they watched history being made.
Thirty-two women and 50 babies were brought by ambulances on a carefully timed schedule — one leaving every four minutes — from Women's Hospital to the new center at 1121 N. Church St.
After getting comfortable in her room, Kabir — a doctoral student at N.C. A&T — said the brief ambulance trip was a smooth one and the first for mother and daughter.
Kabir said Nahla was born Saturday and shares a birthday with her father, Neil Ejaj, who chose the baby's name. Nahla also has a big brother, who is 8½ years old and shares a birthday with Kabir.
While loving on Nahla and recovering from a cesarean section, Kabir said she'll enjoy the natural light streaming in from the windows that stretch the length of her room. The abundance of natural light is just one of the new center's many features, hospital leaders said, designed to benefit both patients and staff.
As other patients arrived, nurses quickly began attending to them. Among the babies, 28 of them were brought to the center by teams specifically trained to transport Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients.
Within hours of the new center opening, a baby boy was delivered at 8:53 a.m. Sunday by a water birth, Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said.
Shenequia and Joseph Bass of Greensboro arrived at the new center at 5:30 a.m., right when it officially opened. Someone was not waiting until his March 6 due date, they said.
"It was a great experience," the new mother said about having a water birth. Her labor wasn't long or hard, she said.
Joseph Bass, who gently cradled his son, said he loved the lighting in the building and commended staff for being so welcoming.
Although the couple had recently visited Women's Hospital, they were overjoyed about being able to welcome their first child, Giavanni, in the new center.
"It worked out in my favor," Shenequia Bass said of the experience. "Nothing but love. It's very inviting."
Earlier that morning, hospital chaplains met with staff to acknowledge and honor the many memories created at Women's Hospital over the decades.
"It's like leaving the house your children grew up in," said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health's chief operating officer. "And yet, we are thrilled to be in this new amazing space. We wanted to find a balance between paying respect to all the care that was provided at Women's Hospital, and being excited for what is and what will be (at the new center) — and you can do both."
Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone Health's chief physician executive, said it also was important and meaningful for the patients involved in the move.
"Women's Hospital has been part of our community for decades," Swords said. "The planning and logistics behind this are incredible. It's a privilege to be a part of it and to see the commitment of our teams."
At 1:20 p.m. Sunday, an announcement was made in the new center to share congratulations and to let staff know that the last patient had arrived. The announcement also included news that the center would open as early as 2 p.m. that afternoon to family and friends.
Some outpatient practices will remain in the Women's Hospital building until new locations for them are found, Allred said.
All maternity and women's care services once offered by Women's Hospital are now located in the new center, which is on the south side of Moses Cone Hospital.
Like any major project, Cagle said the new center will have additional support as staff gets acclimated.
"I would love to say that we've thought of everything," Cagle said. "The team that prepared for this move really took ownership and has done an absolutely amazing job."
