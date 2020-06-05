Lucy Sieck, 6, is held by her aunt Jill Paswater, as they watch with the Sieck's cat, Tiger, a parade through Lucy's Pfafftown neighborhood with hundreds from Lucy's former preschool and her current school, Vienna Elementary, Friday, May 29.
Tanny (cq) Lewis, a former teacher at Oak Summit Learning Academy, holds a picture of Lucy Sieck as she parades through Lucy's neighborhood with hundreds of others from Lucy's former preschool and her current school, Vienna Elementary, Friday, May 29.
Walt Unks/Journal
Walt Unks/Journal
Vienna Elementary music teacher Shaun Howe plays some of Lucy Sieck's favorite songs on saxophone during a princess parade in her honor, Friday, May 29.
Walt Unks/Journal
Raegan Sieck is overcome with emotion when she sees the line of cars backed up in her neighborhood to honor her daughter, Friday, May 29.
Walt Unks/Journal
Former Vienna Elementary student Ryann Hettenbach, now a junior at Reagan High School, hands off a balloon bouquet for Lucy Sieck, Friday, May 29.
When Lucy Sieck, 6, woke up recently, her mother knew something more serious was ailing her daughter.
"She (Lucy) said, 'Mommy my brain hurts,' Raegen Sieck said. "She would be in tears four to six times a day."
Lucy was eventually diagnosed with a DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) brain stem tumor, her mother said. Lucy is in kindergarten at Vienna Elementary School in Pfafftown.
Before that diagnosis, a pediatrician treated Lucy and prescribed her the drug, Periactin, an antihistamine, Sieck said. The drug can cause dizziness among its users.
Sieck noticed that Lucy was dizzy as she walked inside their Pfafftown home.
On a recent Thursday, Lucy awoke with what her mother described as stroke-like symptoms. Lucy slurred her speech and was drooling as well as she had trouble walking, her mother said.
"She would run into walls and doorways," Sieck said.
Raegen and her husband, Brian Sieck, then took their daughter to Brenner Children's Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. A computerized tomography scan found an abnormal spot on Lucy's brain, her mother said.
An MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) revealed the tumor on Lucy's brain stem.
Raegen Sieck said she knows that prayers can help her daughter survive her condition.
"Miracles happen every day, and she's going to be one," Sieck said.
Lucy, her parents and her brother have traveled to Ann Arbor, Mich. where Lucy is being treated at the Motts Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan, her mother said. Her daughter will undergo radiation therapy and also participate in a clinical trial with the drug, ONC201.
ONC201, an experimental drug, is part of a Phase I testing study at the hospital, Raegen Sieck said.
"We are going to put all of our hope and faith into this drug," she said.
Dr. Carl Koschmann, a pediatric hematologist and an oncologist, is treating Lucy in Ann Arbor, her mother said. Koschmann is the principal investigator on the project.
"The trial with ONC201 targets dopamine receptors, and we’re still learning why it appears to work on DIPG cells in our research models and might be helping some patients," Koschmann said in an email. "ONC201 has been shown to be safe in children and penetrate the blood brain barrier."
Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas are the most common brain stem tumors in children, representing approximately 75% to 80% of all pediatric brain stem tumors, said Dr. David Kram, Lucy's physician and the medical director of pediatric brain-tumor program at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Approximately 150 to 300 patients are diagnosed with DIPG in the United States every year, Kram said. The median age of the patients is 6 to 7 years old.
DIPG arises from the pons, which is a vital structure in the brain stem, Kram said. It is the location of the brain stem with nerves that control muscles used to move the eyes and face and control chewing, swallowing, and the inner ear’s balance.
DIPG causes double vision, drooling, choking, changes in speech, and an unbalanced, wobbly gait, Kram said. There is no known cure for the disease, he said.
"We need more funding to find a cure now," Raegen Sieck said.
