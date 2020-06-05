Raegen Sieck thought that her daughter's headaches might be a sign that she needed glasses.

+28 Photos: Hundreds turn out for princess parade for 6-year-old cancer patient Lucy Sieck

When Lucy Sieck, 6, woke up recently, her mother knew something more serious was ailing her daughter.

"She (Lucy) said, 'Mommy my brain hurts,' Raegen Sieck said. "She would be in tears four to six times a day."

Lucy was eventually diagnosed with a DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) brain stem tumor, her mother said. Lucy is in kindergarten at Vienna Elementary School in Pfafftown.

Before that diagnosis, a pediatrician treated Lucy and prescribed her the drug, Periactin, an antihistamine, Sieck said. The drug can cause dizziness among its users.

Sieck noticed that Lucy was dizzy as she walked inside their Pfafftown home.

On a recent Thursday, Lucy awoke with what her mother described as stroke-like symptoms. Lucy slurred her speech and was drooling as well as she had trouble walking, her mother said.

"She would run into walls and doorways," Sieck said. 

Raegen and her husband, Brian Sieck, then took their daughter to Brenner Children's Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. A computerized tomography scan found an abnormal spot on Lucy's brain, her mother said. 

An MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) revealed the tumor on Lucy's brain stem.

Raegen Sieck said she knows that prayers can help her daughter survive her condition.

"Miracles happen every day, and she's going to be one," Sieck said.

Lucy, her parents and her brother have traveled to Ann Arbor, Mich. where Lucy is being treated at the Motts Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan, her mother said. Her daughter will undergo radiation therapy and also participate in a clinical trial with the drug, ONC201. 

ONC201, an experimental drug, is part of a Phase I testing study at the hospital, Raegen Sieck said.

"We are going to put all of our hope and faith into this drug," she said.

Dr. Carl Koschmann, a pediatric hematologist and an oncologist, is treating Lucy in Ann Arbor, her mother said. Koschmann is the principal investigator on the project.

"The trial with ONC201 targets dopamine receptors, and we’re still learning why it appears to work on DIPG cells in our research models and might be helping some patients," Koschmann said in an email. "ONC201 has been shown to be safe in children and penetrate the blood brain barrier."

Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas are the most common brain stem tumors in children, representing approximately 75% to 80% of all pediatric brain stem tumors, said Dr. David Kram, Lucy's physician and the medical director of pediatric brain-tumor program at Wake Forest School of Medicine. 

Approximately 150 to 300 patients are diagnosed with DIPG in the United States every year, Kram said. The median age of the patients is 6 to 7 years old.

DIPG arises from the pons, which is a vital structure in the brain stem, Kram said. It is the location of the brain stem with nerves that control muscles used to move the eyes and face and control chewing, swallowing, and the inner ear’s balance.

DIPG causes double vision, drooling, choking, changes in speech, and an unbalanced, wobbly gait, Kram said. There is no known cure for the disease, he said.

"We need more funding to find a cure now," Raegen Sieck said.

Photos: Hundreds turn out for princess parade for 6-year-old cancer patient Lucy Sieck

Jill Paswater of Royal Oak, Mich., Raegen's sister and Lucy's aunt, said she hopes to raise awareness about the her niece's disease.

"We're heartbroken and equally committed to finding a cure for DIPG to help Lucy and other kids like her," Paswater said.

A parade to honor Lucy Sieck was held recently in which drivers traveled by her home in Pfafftown. 

Stacey Warner and Kathy Moore, kindergarten teachers at Vienna Elementary School, organized the parade, Warner said.

Warner described Lucy as an exuberant kid, a good student and role model for other children at school. 

"She never stops learning as sick as she is," Warner said. "I'm still getting all of her assignments through e-learning."

A Go Fund Me page has raised more than $34,700 to support Lucy Sieck.

"The outpouring of love and support for Lucy has been overwhelming," Raegan Sieck said. "We are speechless about it."

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments