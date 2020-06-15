MOCKSVILLE — Shekeite Robinson has followed the news closely over the past few weeks, same as the rest of us.
As an African-American and a mother, she was angered by the death of George Floyd and saddened by the conversations she would need to have with her children about negotiating a world stained by racism.
Robinson had to talk to them earlier this month after a video emerged showing Davie County students re-enacting the violence that caused Floyd’s death. It was natural to have questions.
But never in a million years did she imagine that she’d have to do it again less than 10 days later after she and her son watched another group of young men doing the same thing. In a public parking lot.
“Two were laying down and two had their knees on their back,” she said, her voice thick with anger and frustration. “I started yelling at them … they just laughed at me and stuck their middle fingers up.”
Unbelievable.
Two calls, one day
Taken in totality, Robinson had quite a day Saturday. And after hearing about it — and seeing some smartphone video she shot — it’s easy to understand why she was still upset Monday morning.
She has every right.
The first incident amounts to an appalling episode of road rage on Interstate 40. While driving with three children in her car, she said, she was harassed, cut off and then swerved at by young white drivers.
“They boxed me in, yelling, raising their middle fingers,” she said. “It was terrifying.”
Robinson did what a lot of us might. She followed, dialed 911 and relayed a license-plate number. “They (the authorities) said they were going to his house to talk to him,” she said.
No charges were filed over the weekend, and that irritated Robinson. She believes investigators didn’t take her seriously. “I don’t have any information. At all,” she said.
Feeling blown off by law enforcement hurt, but she wasn’t terribly shocked.
Police brutality, in the death of George Floyd and others like him, is but one part of the equation in ongoing protests. Not feeling equally protected, fairly treated or even listened to when accessing the legal system is another important component.
Truth be told, Robinson might have, before this moment of widespread attention to injustice, just resigned herself to it.
Until she made a run later that night to an ATM near a truck stop in Mocksville.
A group of young people, male and white mostly, had gathered in a parking lot to stage some sort of ill-advised counter-protest to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place daily across the nation.
Perhaps in response to seeing a black woman and her son, Robinson said, they decided during the course of the gathering that mocking Floyd’s death was the thing to do. Or maybe they were just doing it for their own amusement in a public place when she pulled up.
Either way, it was an incredibly stupid thing to do.
She yelled. Her son was in the car, so who could blame her? And for the second time that day, she called 911.
An officer with the Mocksville Police Department was already there. They’d heard about the moronic counter-protest and were and checking things out when Robinson approached.
“He rolled his eyes at me,” she said. Her 911 call had been dispatched over the radio, and she said the officer’s demeanor appear to change as if “he saw a ghost” — and realized the depth of her pain.
What price?
About 10 days ago, a group of students at Davie County High posted, for all the world to see, a video re-enacting the last minutes of George Floyd’s life. Robinson, with a daughter at Davie High, was well aware.
The school system naturally issued a statement of condemnation but noted that since the little darlings weren’t on campus, there wasn’t much they could do other than wag the finger of indignation.
“The parents were very upset, apologized and agreed to have the video removed,” the statement said in part. “They were very appreciative of the call. Unfortunately, the video has been copied and shared and may still be viewable in places.”
Or worse yet, parroted and re-enacted by other miscreants in public places. Here we are.
Chief Pat Reagan of the Mocksville Police Department said Monday that he’d talked to Robinson on Sunday afternoon at an anti-racism rally and extended an invitation to further discuss her experience.
“I don’t want to minimize her feelings at all,” Reagan said. “I understand. She was met with one challenge that appeared to be racially motivated and then met with something else offensive to her that same day. If we can do something better, I’m all for it.”
The counter-Black Lives Matter protest, or whatever you want to call it, may have been organized — we use the word very loosely — in response to coverage of a police shooting death of another black man in Atlanta on Friday night.
“There was a group of young adults interested in making a statement,” Reagan said. “We came into contact with them. It was dark, they weren’t visible, and from a safety standpoint, it was not a good idea.”
Without commenting on content or intent, Reagan made it clear that his department’s interest is in public safety and not having someone further inflame existing tensions.
“It’s not the way to go about trying to make a statement, but we respect the rights of free speech and public assembly,” he said.
True thing. And within those precious words in the First Amendment, there are no prohibitions against stupid, hurtful and/or racist speech.
Americans have the right to say all kinds of dumb or inflammatory things short of yelling “Fire” in a crowded movie theater.
The price for such things is paid in other ways — loss of employment or social ostracism, say. Just this past week, the acceptances of two incoming N.C. State students were rescinded for the fall semester following a string of racist social media posts.
Still, in the raw aftermath of a tough and emotionally draining weekend, such victories might feel small. Robinson was — is — upset. And she has every right to be.
“My 12-year-old, he’s in the back of the car crying,” she said. “He’s scared. He has to go to school with some of those kids. What punishment is there? What’s going to make it stop? …
“It has to stop.”
