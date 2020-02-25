Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens will stay in prison while state prosecutors appeal a decision to vacate their murder convictions in the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
The N.C. Supreme Court granted a temporary stay Monday on a ruling from the N.C. Court of Appeals on Feb. 4 that overturned the murder convictions. A stay would prevent a new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens from proceeding in Davidson Superior Court.
Molly Corbett, 36, and Martens, 70, are each serving 20 to 25 years in prison after a Davidson County jury convicted them both of second-degree murder in August 2017. The N.C. Attorney General's Office said it would file a notice of appeal soon.
A three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to overturn the murder convictions of Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett's second wife, and her father, Thomas Martens, a former FBI agent, concluding that the trial judge made errors that deprived them of getting a fair trial in Davidson Superior Court.
The case drew national and international attention. Irish journalists traveled to Lexington to cover the month-long trial and ABC's "20/20" and CBS's "48 Hours" have both featured the case.
In 2008, Jason Corbett, 39, hired Molly Martens to travel from Tennessee, where she lived, to Ireland to take care of his children, Sarah and Jack, after his first wife died. Jason and Molly began dating and then married in 2011, moving to the United States and settling in an upscale golf community in Davidson County.
Four years later, on Aug. 2, 2015, Davidson County sheriff's deputies, responding to a 911 call, found Jason Corbett's nude body in the master bedroom of the couple's house.
Davidson County prosecutors alleged Molly Corbett and Martens brutally beat Jason to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. A medical examiner testified that Jason had been hit in the head at least 12 different times and that his skull had been crushed.
But Molly Corbett and her father claimed self-defense. Martens testified during the trial that he and his wife had traveled from Tennessee to visit their daughter and had stayed overnight in a guest bedroom in the basement. Martens brought a baseball bat as a gift for Jack. Noise from upstairs woke him up on the morning of Aug. 2, 2015. He said he grabbed the bat and followed the sounds into the master bedroom where he said he saw Jason with his hands around Molly's neck.
Then Jason put Molly in a chokehold, and according to Martens, repeatedly threatened to kill her and Martens. Martens said that began a life-and-death struggle in which he hit Jason repeatedly as Jason dragged Molly from the bedroom into an adjacent bathroom and back into the bedroom again. Molly told police that she tried to hit Jason with the paving brick.
The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that Judge David Lee, who presided over the Superior Court trial in Lexington, made several decisions about evidence that prevented Molly Corbett and Martens from mounting an effective defense. Lee was wrong, the court ruled, to exclude statements that Jack and Sarah made to social workers with the Union County Department of Social Services and Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. In those statements, the children said Jason was emotionally and physically abusive to Molly. Prosecutors contend that the children later recanted those statements.
The court also ruled that Lee should have excluded testimony from Stuart James, a national expert in bloodstain-pattern analysis, particularly on stains he had not confirmed were actually blood. And Lee should not have given an instruction on what is known as the aggressor doctrine to the jury, which says that a defendant cannot raise a claim of self-defense if there is sufficient evidence that he might have been the aggressor. The appellate court ruled that state prosecutors did not present any evidence that contradicted Martens' version of events.
It could take a year or more for the N.C. Supreme Court to rule on the appeal.
