Attorneys for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens have filed court papers arguing that the N.C. Supreme Court should keep in place a decision to overturn their murder convictions in the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
They were convicted in August 2017 of second-degree murder after a high-profile trial in Davidson County and were sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. But in February, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to overturn the murder convictions after finding that the trial judge made a series of errors that denied Molly Corbett, 36, and Martens, 70, a fair trial.
Prosecutors with the N.C. Attorney General’s Office have filed an appeal with the N.C. Supreme Court, asking that the court uphold the convictions.
During the trial, Davidson County prosecutors alleged that Molly Corbett, Jason’s wife, and her father, Martens, a former FBI agent, used a concrete paving brick and a baseball bat to brutally beat Jason to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015. Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office found Jason’s body lying in the master bedroom of the house that he and Molly Corbett lived in with Jason’s two children from his first marriage.
Martens and Molly Corbett claimed self-defense. Martens testified that he and his wife, Sharon, visited Molly that weekend and were spending the night in a downstairs basement bedroom. Early that morning, he heard noise, grabbed a baseball bat, went upstairs and found Jason choking Molly. He said that Jason threatened to kill him and Molly and that began a life-and-death struggle resulting ultimately in Jason’s death.
The court of appeals determined that the trial judge, David Lee, made decisions on certain evidence that undermined the ability of defense attorneys to bolster the self-defense claims.
In court papers filed recently, Molly Corbett’s appellate attorney, Douglas Kingsbery, argued that statements that Jason’s children, Jack and Sarah, made to social workers with the Union County Department of Social Services and the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville should have been admitted at trial.
Kingsbery dismissed arguments that prosecutors made that the statements were unreliable and were hearsay. He argued in court papers that many of the statements Jack and Sarah made were about abuse they saw Jason inflict upon Molly. They also distinguished between things they said they saw and things they heard from other people, Kingsbery wrote in court papers.
Kingsbery also cast doubt that the children later recanted the statements.
He argued that some of the information that Jack and Sarah supplied in their statements helped explain certain critical things that jurors may have had questions about, particularly why the concrete paving brick was in the bedroom. Jack said in statements to Dragonfly workers that the concrete paving brick was part of a household project. The children and Molly were painting the bricks and this brick was taken inside because it rained that day, according to court documents.
The statements also corroborated other evidence presented in the case, including that two weeks before his death, Jason had told his doctor he had felt angry for no apparent reason, Kingsbery said.
“Molly’s defense rested on her claim that Jason became angry at her for the seemingly innocuous reason of having been awakened from his sleep and that his anger escalated to the point of telling her to ‘shut up,’ and choking her when she tried to explain,” Kingsbery said in court papers. “The children lived in the home with Jason and Molly, and so were in position to provide critical evidence to corroborate Molly’s claim.”
Kingsbery said the children could not testify because Jason’s sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch and her husband, had custody and took the children to live with them in Ireland. Because the children were in Ireland, the court could not make them testify.
Dudley Witt, David Freedman and Jones Byrd, attorneys for Martens, filed court documents on Monday, focusing their arguments on Lee’s decision to allow certain testimony from Stuart James, a national expert on bloodstain-pattern analysis.
They argued that Lee was wrong to allow testimony about stains found on the inside hem of Martens’ shorts and the bottom of Molly Corbett’s pajama bottoms because the stains were never tested to confirm if they were blood. James testified that the stains showed that Molly Corbett and Martens were at and above Jason’s head when Jason was hit in the head.
Witt, Freedman and Byrd said that testimony is tainted because state prosecutors never had the stains tested.
Prosecutors argued in court papers filed with the N.C. Supreme Court that there was overwhelming evidence contradicting the claims of self-defense and that Lee’s decisions were not prejudicial. James also testified about blood spatter on the walls that prosecutors said indicated that Jason was falling as he was being hit.
Kingsbery also blasted prosecutors for implying that Molly Corbett drugged Jack and Sarah. Prosecutors indicated in court papers that the children were never tested for the drug trazodone, which was also found in Jason’s body at autopsy.
He said there’s no evidence that Molly drugged the children and pointed out that Jason had trace amounts of the sleep aid in his system, amounts so small that it would not have knocked Jason out.
It is not clear when the N.C. Supreme Court will rule but it will likely be months before a decision is issued.
