Rain fell Monday and Tuesday in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, toppling trees and causing scattered power outages and a few traffic crashes.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported that Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro received 2.87 inches of rain through Tuesday. Rain totals at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem were not immediately available, said Barrett Smith, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
“We had a cold front moving in the from the west and several areas of low pressure moving along that front,” Smith said. “That produced rain late (Monday) night and heavier rainfall Tuesday.”
The weather service in Blacksburg, Va, reported that Boone received 1.67 inches of rain, West Jefferson received 2.47, and the Traphill community in Wilkes County got 1.19 inches.
The cold front moved slowly and “interacted with a great amount of moisture that has created a prolonged period of moderate to heavy precipitation,” said Phil Hysell, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg.
Accuweather in State College, Pa., reported that Lewisville received 2.08 inches of rain and Kernersville received 2.11 inches. Other areas in Northwest North Carolina got 2 to 3 inches, said Randy Adkins, an Accuweather meteorologist.
The N.C. Highway Patrol in Salisbury reported Tuesday that there were six weather-related traffic crashes along Interstate 40 in Forsyth County. No injuries were reported.
Trees were reported on power lines Monday night along Reynolda Road near Valley Road, the weather service said. Trees also fell onto roads Tuesday throughout Winston-Salem, according to emergency dispatchers in the city’s Public Safety Center.
A tree was blown down at the intersection of Johnson and Robertson Ridge roads in Stokes County, the weather service said. Trees were toppled in Lexington and near Thomasville.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,665 of its customers in Forsyth County had suffered power outages, according to the company’s website. By 3 p.m., the power had been restored to 1,503 of its customers.
Residents will get some relief today from the rain.
Today’s forecast calls for a high temperature near 82 degrees Winston-Salem, near 81 degrees in Mount Airy and near 72 degrees in Boone amid sunny skies in all of those areas.
It will be mostly clear tonight in Forsyth, Surry and Watauga counties with temperatures ranging from near 61 degrees in Winston-Salem and Mount Airy and near 53 degrees in Boone.