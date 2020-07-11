UPDATE: Police said Carol Lynn Neary has been safely located.
ORIGINAL STORY: Winston-Salem Police are seeking the public’s help locating Carol Lynn Neary.
The 59-year-old was last seen July 8 leaving Forsyth Medical Center in a taxi. She may be operating a 2010 white Ford Fusion with a Delaware tag of 195-188.
A Silver Alert has been issued.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neary is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.
