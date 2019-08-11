UPDATE: Police said Chrissy Lee Baker returned home on Sunday.
ORIGINAL POST:
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 41-year-old woman from Winston-Salem.
Chrissy Lee Baker, of 5217 Rainwood Drive, is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen Friday wearing a blue night gown, but it is believed she may have changed her clothes.
Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.