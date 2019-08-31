generic police lightbar day (copy)

Stock photo

STONEVILLE — Fifteen-year-old Samuel Juergens, reported missing from from the Lake Brandt and Scalesville roads area of Summerfield, was located Saturday morning in Stoneville, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

"The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our appreciation to the Stoneville Police Department and concerned members of the community who helped bring this matter to a successful conclusion," a news release said.

Samuel had last been seen on Wednesday. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments