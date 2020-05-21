Daivdson County authorities found the body of a missing man Thursday in the water at the Buddle Creek Swimming Area of High Rock Lake.
The man, 25-year-old Zachary Pulliam, had last been seen the evening of May 18 at Buddle Creek, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and members of the Davidson County Rescue Squad tried to find Pulliam using sonar, according to a news release, but were unable to find him before the search was called off due to darkness on Wednesday.
On Thursday, investigators, the rescue squad and officers from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission continued their search and found Pulliam's body in the water. Davidson County EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.
The state medical examiner's office in Raleigh will perform an autopsy on Pulliam, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to call Detective D. Dennis at 336-242-2105.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.