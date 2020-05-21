Daivdson County authorities found the body of a missing man Thursday in the water at the Buddle Creek Swimming Area of High Rock Lake.

The man, 25-year-old Zachary Pulliam, had last been seen the evening of May 18 at Buddle Creek, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies and members of the Davidson County Rescue Squad tried to find Pulliam using sonar, according to a news release, but were unable to find him before the search was called off due to darkness on Wednesday.

On Thursday, investigators, the rescue squad and officers from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission continued their search and found Pulliam's body in the water. Davidson County EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

The state medical examiner's office in Raleigh will perform an autopsy on Pulliam, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to call Detective D. Dennis at 336-242-2105.

