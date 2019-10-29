Kenneth Eugene Little

Update: According to Winston-Salem police, Mr. Kenneth Little has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding man who disappeared from a local hospital sometime between 12:30 and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Kenneth Eugene Little, 78, left the hospital without notifying staff members, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a zipper over a white football jersey with the number 17.

Little is clean shaven and has short black hair. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Police say he has a cognitive condition and other medical problems.

It was not immediately clear which hospital Little left.

A Silver Alert has been issued for the missing man, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or, for a Spanish language line, 336-728-3904. Information can also be brought to the attention of Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on the Facebook page for Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.

