A missing Winston-Salem businessman was found dead, Winston-Salem Police Department said on Saturday.
James Michael Reece Jr., 54, the president of Reece Builders and Aluminum Co. of Winston-Salem, was reported missing by family members and had last been seen Sunday.
Police announced Saturday Reece and his missing vehicle were found, but did not say where. A medical examiner determined there was no sign of foul play in connection to Reece's death, police said. However, his cause of death wasn't announced.
Reece is also the president of IV Holdings Inc. of Winston-Salem, a marketing business, according to the N.C. Secretary of State's corporation filings.
Police notified Reece's family of his death.
