Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen Monday evening.
Police say 16-year-old Diamond Krystina MannsSheffield ran away from her home in the 400 block of Wales Street around 10 p.m. and was last seen wearing a black "f.r.i.e.n.d.s." T-shirt and pajama pants.
MannsSheffield is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has short black hair with red braids and brown eyes. A Silver Alert has been issued.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 336-773-7700, or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
