Makayla Marr.jpg

Makayla “Kayla” Marr

 Provided by Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it has safely located 15-year-old Makayla Marr, according to a press release.

Marr was reported missing from the Stokesdale area on March 1. Guilford deputies and Winston-Salem police officers located Makayla on Monday night.

No further details were released.

