A plan to revitalize a section of East Winston has had a Winston-Salem city council member at odds with her predecessor, and other council members potentially facing a difficult decision.
At issue is whether the city should commit $3 million to a nonprofit corporation affiliated with Winston-Salem State University to start assembling tracts of land in a part of East Winston that has been dubbed East End.
East End, bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the north and east, and Business 40 to the south, includes some 160 acres of land immediately east of the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.
Separating East End from the high-tech world of the Innovation Quarter is U.S. 52, the north-south freeway that has become a symbol of the city's racial and economic divide.
The Census tract where East End is located had a poverty rate of 62 percent in 2016, on the eve of the development of what is now called the East End Master Plan. African Americans made up 97% of the population and only 9% of adult residents held a bachelor's degree or higher.
The East End Master Plan would try to tie the neighborhood to the emerging development in the Innovation Quarter, without losing its residents to gentrification or losing its character as a historic African American neighborhood.
The S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation, the nonprofit formed by WSSU, would play a lead role in carrying out parts of the plan.
Former Winston-Salem East Ward Council Member Derwin Montgomery played such an important role in pushing the East End plan through that he has a prominent quote on one of the very first pages of the document.
"This plan is about what we are and what we want to become."
Shepherding approval of the plan through passage by the Winston-Salem City Council was one of the last official acts that Montgomery performed before resigning from the council in 2018 to take a seat in the North Carolina House.
His successor, Annette Scippio, has talked of rescinding the agreement that Montgomery promoted, whereby the Atkins CDC would get $3 million to begin buying property in East End.
"I don't want to be seen as the person stopping East End development because I am not," Scippio said, in an interview for this story. "I know we need to support all parts of the ward. We don't need to put everything into one area that is getting attention. The other neighborhoods haven't gotten attention over the past 50 years."
Taking a map of her ward, Scippio drew a line around the parts of her ward that she believes should be eligible for some of the $3 million. It's a much wider area than the limited scope of the East End plan.
Scippio has also been telling other council members that the money should be open to other nonprofits besides Atkins CDC.
"When I have community meetings, they say to me, when are we going to get something? Who's looking out for us?" Scippio told other council members in a recent meeting.
Montgomery might be spending a lot of time in Raleigh, but he came back to a meeting of the city council's general government committee earlier this year to plea for the city to keep its agreement with Atkins CDC.
After Montgomery got the ball rolling on the plan, Atkins CDC led a two-year planning process that included workshops for residents and others with a stake in the community, focus group discussions for various key players, and the involvement of outside consultants to steer the discussions and help develop the plan.
The resulting plan has wide-ranging goals covering everything from economic development to housing, health and education. It will take hundreds of millions of dollars over a number of years to bring it to fruition.
The $3 million might seem like a drop in the bucket, but Montgomery and other plan advocates say it is one of the most important first steps: Assembling larger tracts of land from smaller pieces under various ownership.
Although the city council in 2018 agreed to forward Atkins CDC the $3 million, the city has not signed a contract with Atkins over the deal and the money has not changed hands.
"We felt that the first step was to do land acquisition," said Carol Davis, the director of Atkins CDC. "That was the next step recommended by the plan. We fully envision that other developers will come to the table and bring resources for development. We would like to be a catalyst. If we have title to property, we can find a developer."
Scippio has had multiple concerns with the arrangement. By spending the money to acquire land, she said, the land could be tied up a long time before it becomes developed. Under the terms of the proposed deal the city would get money back as the land sold, but the agreement could stretch out that repayment to 15 years.
Scippio said the tracts Atkins CDC wants to buy seem scattered and that's there's nothing definite planned for them. Still, she insists she is not opposed to the East End plan per se. Scippio sees the neighborhood as one that is already seeing an infusion of new capital and projects waiting in the wings.
They include a project arising from United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church to eventually renovate apartments it leases in blocks to the east and south of the church. A local couple recently bought land from the city on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with plans for development.
And at the corner of MLK and Fifth, the former Burger King restaurant is being renovated as a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
Ironically, Atkins CDC had unsuccessfully sought to acquire the site for redevelopment.
"There is already development coming and being developed for East End," Scippio said. "It is already generating interest and investments."
Earlier this week, Scippio said she's been exchanging emails with Davis and asking more questions about the Atkins CDC plans.
"I'm trying to work out a win-win for everybody," she said. "I'm not sure what that is going to look like yet."
If Scippio sticks to her original plan to rescind the $3 million for Atkins, a tug of war could develop on the city council. In committee discussions so far, most other council members have more or less nodded to the deference they typically show to the council member from a ward.
D.D. Adams, the North Ward council member who chairs the general government committee that has been looking at Scippio's request, says she remains committed to the Atkins plan and will vote to keep it in place.
"I try to believe that my word is my bond," Adams said. "As city officials, we can't vote on something and rescind it after we have made goodwill to carry it through. I believe the plan is a good plan. We worked a long time to try to get it."
Adams said that while a ward representative is owed deference, she also represents the city as a whole.
"If we decided to rescind all the agreements we have acted on, we would get nothing done," she said. "If there was something so grossly inept about the plan that we agreed on, if anyone would show me where we made a gross mistake, I would be glad to reconsider and look at it, but that is not the case for me."
Montgomery has been talking to his former colleagues on the council in support of the Atkins plan.
"Everyone on the council except for Council Member Scippio voted to support the East End Master Plan and voted to put funding in to begin land banking in the area," Montgomery said. "We told the public that we are going to do this. If there is going to be a change and it is rescinded, you have to have the same large conversation with the community to say you are going to change it — and that has not happened."
Montgomery said the money given to Atkins CDC would give the city clout to prevent gentrification, should that trend threaten the neighborhood.
"To have a voice, you have to have some ownership," Montgomery said. "The master plan was a process created to understand the pressures coming eastward and how the community needed to have a voice in how development was going to happen. If the CDC acquires property, the community has some leverage."
Under the draft agreement, property acquired with city funds would have restrictive covenants concerning development and job-creation provisions. For overseeing development and compliance with the restrictions, Atkins would earn a development fee.
Montgomery said Atkins CDC has played a role in the Union Station renovation (it's the main leaseholder in the building) and has built new homes in the neighborhood.
Atkins CDC's biggest project has been the Enterprise Center, a business incubator south of the East End but one that Davis says could be replicated there if appropriate. The center has offices for rent, shared support services and conference rooms, and even a shared-use kitchen for food entrepreneurs. The center offers workshops, counseling and legal services.
The CDC carried out a study of the MLK corridor in 2008 that led in 2011 to the creation of a zoning overlay regulating future development of the strip.
Aaron King, the city-county planning director, said many of the goals of the MLK overlay and the East End plan overlap, with new development oriented to a streetscape environment that encourages walkability.
"Because they are connected to the university, they are well-positioned to ensure that the community as a whole is part of any redevelopment that happens," Montgomery said.
Montgomery, Davis and Adams all say they realize that other neighborhoods in East Ward need help but that efforts need to be focused to make a difference. And East End provides a focus, they say.
"You can't fix a problem if you bite off too much," Adams said. "You go to work on the things that are a priority. You have to have a focused area that you can concentrate on and have a success story. That is how I see the East End plan: It is a focused plan that you will be able to emulate for other communities in any part of town."
Arthur Spencer, who lives in East End and, with other family members, bought one of the Atkins CDC's new houses earlier this year, said he's heard of the East End plan but wonders if it can come to pass soon enough for him: He said he's dissatisfied with conditions in the neighborhood from the standpoint of crime and noise.
"It would be great, but it would be nice if it were sooner than later," he said. "It is not the place I would feel comfortable raising a family. If it does change to be like things downtown, I would feel comfortable, not so insecure."
Council Member Dan Besse's Southwest Ward may be far from East End, but Besse sits on the general government committee that will have a major say on whether Atkins CDC moves forward with its land-banking plan.
"I'm still hoping they can work out some middle-ground approach," Besse said of the two sides. Montgomery and Scippio "are both good folks who are strongly invested in representing our community. They just have some contrasting ideas about the best ways to allocate funds to make that happen."
If a middle ground can't be found, Besse said, council members are "left with a tough judgment call."
"I have always tried to defer to the judgment of the representative of the area," he said. "In this case it is unusually difficult because we have conflicting recommendations coming from the present representative for the ward and the immediate past representative of the ward, who is also representing that area in the state legislature."
On the one hand, Besse said, the plan is one that Montgomery backed quite recently as a council member. On the other hand, he said, "I want to respect the recommendations of the sitting council member."
Besse did offer what might could be seen as a caution to Scippio's desire to spend the East End money elsewhere.
"That is not funding that was generally allocated to the East Ward to be moved at the discretion of the council member," Besse said. "It was earmarked for a specific project. If we were to simply rescind the effort, the funding would go back into the general bond pool and we would have to take a renewed decision on allocation. Use it for the approved purpose, or risk not having it available."
Scippio may be setting her sights for money further than East End, though. She thinks it would be a good idea to have master plans for other neighborhoods in her ward.
"Once you have a plan that we can visualize, then we can figure out how to divvy up the money," she said.
