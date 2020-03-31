MerleFest may be canceled, but the contest will go on with a Western N.C. and a Southern Virginia musician in the running for this year’s Chris Austin Songwriting Competition honors.
The top three competitors in four categories were announced Monday. This year had the most submissions in the history of the contest, 1,065.
Aaron Burdett from Saluda is among the top Bluegrass writers, and Dori Freeman of Galax, Va., is in the top three in the General category.
Burdett has appeared at least twice in Winston-Salem, in 2018 and 2019 at More Barn concerts in Reynolda Village. Making records since 2005, Burdett has recorded seven albums. His song, “Rockefeller,” is in the competition.
Rolling Stone magazine included Freeman’s “Letters Never Read” in a list of “12 Great Country, Americana Albums You Probably Didn’t Hear in 2017.” She recently released her third album, “Every Single Star.” Her song, “The Rollin’ Hills,” is in the contest.
The winners will be decided and announced at the 2021 MerleFest. The finalists are:
- Bluegrass: Burdett for “Rockefeller; Joel Mabus, Portage, Mich., “Shine”; Molly Mathewson, Athens, Ill., “The Tie that Binds”;
- Country: Marie Bradshaw, Centerville, Utah, “American Dream”; Sarah Jones, Royale Lynn and Priscilla Block, Nashville, “Wyoming”; Sarah Jane Nelson and Kenny Foster, Nashville, “Sins of the Father”;
- General: Jomo Edwards, Austin, “You Need It”; Freeman for “The Rollin’ Hills”; Bradley Lauretti, Shelton, Conn., “South Dakota”;
- Gospel/Inspirational: Mark Atkinson, Charleston, W. Va., “Home”; Benjamin Luckhaupt, West Harrison, Ind., “Songs About Heaven”; Erinn Peet-Lukes, Golden, Colo., “Take Back Your Angels.”
Festival perennial Jim Lauderdale coordinated the judging by industry professionals Ashlee Jean Trott-Lurgio, senior producer at Music City Roots; Justin Hiltner, associate editor of The Bluegrass Situation, and singer/songwriter Lauren Morrow. Lauderdale, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus from North Carolina, is an award-winning songwriter.
Previous winners of the Chris Austin Songwriting Competition include Gillian Welch, Tift Merritt and Martha Scanlan.
The annual Americana music festival in Wilkesboro, which was to have been held April 23-26, was canceled when Wilkes County officials canceled all gatherings of more than 50 people in the county through the end of April out of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Ticket options
People who bought tickets for the 2020 MerleFest have three ways to deal with the tickets. They can get a refund, roll their tickets forward to the 2021 festival or convert their tickets to a donation to the festival.
Ticket holders must contact the MerleFest box office by April 15 to confirm their option. If MerleFest officials have not heard from ticket-holders by April 15, those tickets forward to 2021.
The box office is open noon-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at merlefest@wilkescc.edu; MerleFest Tickets, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC 28697; 800-343-7857; or the box office, the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro.
MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of Eddy Merle Watson, the son of the late Doc Watson. The festival celebrates “traditional plus” music, a mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. Diverse artists perform on 13 stages during the course of the four-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the Wilkes Community College Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.
