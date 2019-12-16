GREENSBORO — As a youngster, his mother playfully called him a royter mazik — Yiddish for a red-headed rascal.
"I couldn’t sit still," Rabbi Harry Sky once said.
As an adult, Sky, who died Saturday at the age of 95, lived out his life the same way.
The civil rights activist marched in the racially charged streets of Selma, Alabama. He shared the vision of a new American dream with Martin Luther King Jr. in the March on Washington. He preached from the pulpits of Christian congregations on the rights of African Americans, women, the gay community, the poor and the helpless.
Sky, who was on Twitter into his 90s, was viewed as a giant in the American rabbi community. He has participated in and witnessed some of the most important social changes in America as an adult. He continued to write and speak after moving to Greensboro in 2009, where he mentored younger rabbis and participated in the observances of his faith.
Sky's funeral and burial will be in Maine, where for nearly three decades he served Temple Beth-El in Portland, the largest synagogue in the state.
A memorial service is being planned at Beth David Synagogue in Greensboro in the coming weeks.
His daughter, the late Rina Wolfgang of Greensboro, once recalled a note-covered rock shattering the front window of their Southern home decades ago during a Passover meal. Three people went to the hospital but, hours later, her father resumed the ritual feast. He wouldn't be intimidated, she said.
"He wants to leave this world in a better place than when he came into it," Rina Wolfgang said.
