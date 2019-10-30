Sheriff Ron Barker.jpg

Former Sheriff Ron Barker

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

A memorial service for former sheriff Ron Barker has been set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University.

Barker, 86, died Tuesday of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at the home of his son, Mike Barker.

Ron Barker served as sheriff of Forsyth County from 1990 to 2002. He was also a Wake Forest graduate. Before pursuing a career in law enforcement, Barker taught science in Kernersville-area public schools.

Arrangements are being handled by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes & Crematory. Wait Chapel is the largest non-athletic indoor setting on the Wake Forest campus.

Hayworth-Miller said the family visitation would take place in Wait Chapel after the service.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments