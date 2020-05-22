Memorial Day Carolina Field of Honor
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced for Monday:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed.
  • State offices will be closed.
  • Federal offices will be closed.
  • Yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.
  • There will be no change in garbage collections.
  • Memorial Day activities:

Letters From Home will have an online Memorial Day show at 2 p.m. Monday at www.facebook.com/LettersFrom HomeSingers, The show will include Rio Hiett, an Air Force veteran and a member of the band Madison Rising, and Tiffany Ashton, an award-winning country artist. The speakers will be Bernard L. Marie, a French survivor of World War II and recipient of the American Legion’s highest non-veteran recognition, “The Patriot Award,” and Donnie Edwards, a former NFL linebacker who is the founder of the Best Defense Foundation.

