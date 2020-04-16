"Working from home with a 4-year-old is no problem compared to the challenges of learning all of this new technology. I feel like I've taken a crash course in computer science. It has been good for me, though.
"Tip: never underestimate the importance of lighting! For video conferences, sit in front of or angle a lamp to keep shadows off your face."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.