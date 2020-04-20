Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told city council members Monday that it is time to start planning the gradual reopening of civic life in Winston-Salem as the COVID-19 pandemic begins easing.
Joines said he’s putting together a small task force to advise him on how to go about the job of lifting restrictions that have kept stores and restaurants closed and enforced limits on public gatherings.
Still, Joines said the city’s stay-at-home measures, imposed March 27, have been effective in limiting the spread of the coronavirus:
“It’s working, folks,” Joines said, in a meeting that was being broadcast on government television to avoid bringing council members together in one room. “We are keeping the numbers under control and not overwhelming our health system.”
Joines said that today he would be announcing new measures to “get our economy open even sooner than we thought.”
Although Monday’s report showed a small uptick in the number of active coronavirus cases in Forsyth County — there were 29 active cases, up from 26 on April 17 — the active case total was far lower than early-April daily totals in the low 50s.
The Winston-Salem City Council approved additional days of paid leave for city employees on Monday, along with other measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those measures included the receipt of $15 million in federal transportation money for the area, and appointments to a citizens’ panel keeping watch on a local coronavirus relief fund.
The city had put into place a temporary policy allowing 15 days of paid leave starting on March 15. A federal law providing 10 days of emergency paid sick leave took effect April 1, with 12 weeks of expanded family and medical leave provided to employees affected by school and day-care closings.
In addition to the federal leave, the city provided 15 workdays of city paid leave to allow employees to find relief not provided in federal law. This leave went into effect on April 1, following the expiration of the original 15 days of leave. On Monday, the city council approved an extension of the city leave for another 15 days, through May 12.
Meanwhile, the city’s stay-at-home order currently runs through May 7, a week past the current end of a similar state order.
Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe told council members in a memo that when city employees exhaust their paid leave after May 12, they would have to use sick leave or holiday and vacation leave to take any additional days off, unless by then the city has further extended the paid-leave period because of continuing coronavirus effects.
The city council unanimously approved a measure on Monday to add three members to a nine-member committee that the city formed to oversee spending on bond issues approved by the voters in 2018.
That committee is called Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
The new members come with a new task for the committee: to help the city decide on how to spend the city’s share of a local COVID-19 relief find that raised some $3.4 million to relieve the economic effects of the virus. The city money amounts to $1 million and was originally to have been spent at the direction of a committee operating under the Winston-Salem Foundation and the United Way of Forsyth County.
Some members of the city council began thinking twice about that arrangement, given that the distribution committee was heavy with corporate and foundation types. The new members are designed to give the distribution effort more input from a grassroots level.
The new members, James Perry, Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon and Corey McCann, will be able to vote on decisions that the bond committee makes. That was a late change in the plan, which originally had the three new members as non-voting.
The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee will hold a special online meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday to review applications and award grants from the city’s $1 million contribution to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County. The meeting will be conducted online to comply with social distancing recommendations for fighting the spread of COVID-19.
The $15.3 million in coronavirus-related federal transportation funds for this area will be split so that $12.4 million goes to the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, while Davidson County Transportation gets $1 million.
The Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation will get $1.9 million from the transportation funding.
City officials said the WSTA money can take care of a wide variety of expenses related to transit in the age of coronavirus:
The money can pay for personal protection items such as masks and disinfectant. It can make up for revenue loss from the recent suspension of fare collections, as well as reduced revenue from operating fewer routes.
Other things the money can be used for to help WSTA include paying salaries for any temporary staff needed to do cleaning, sick wages and COVID-19 testing, premium pay for operators and various technological improvements.
Another COVID-19 measure approved by the city on Monday was the passage of a resolution authorizing city officials to apply for any assistance available for coronavirus relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
