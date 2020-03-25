In light of the increased spread of COVID-19, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is ordering the city's residents to stay home — except in certain circumstances — beginning Friday at 5 p.m. until April 16.
Winston-Salem becomes one of several North Carolina municipalities and counties to order its residents to stay home or shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All individuals currently living within the city of Winston-Salem are restricted to stay at their places of residence," the order reads. "All persons many leave their residences only for essential activities, essential government functions, to operate essential business ..."
The order also mandates people practice social distancing, meaning to stay 6 feet away from each other, and bans gatherings of more than 10 people.
The order mandates all city law enforcement officers to enforce it. Any person found in violation of the order can be charged with a class 2 misdemeanor, according to N.C. General Statute 14-288.20A.
There are at least 17 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, three of which can be attributed to community spread. There are more than 500 cases in the state, and at least two people have died in North Carolina due to the new coronavirus.
According to the city, residents will be allowed to leave their homes:
• For their health and safety, such as when seeking medical services or obtaining medical supplies.
• To purchase necessary supplies and services, including groceries and food, household consumer products and supplies they need to work from home.
• To take care of others, including family members and friends.
• To perform work providing essential products and services as defined in the order, including healthcare, essential government operations and essential infrastructure.
• For outdoor activity, including walking, hiking and cycling. Residents may visit city parks, but playgrounds have been ordered to close because they may increase the spread of the virus.
Locally, Clemmons ordered residents to shelter in place. Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point also issued stay at home orders Wednesday. Wake, Durham and Mecklenburg counties have also ordered their residents to stay home.
The order requires all non-essential businesses in the city to cease operation, and to allow employees to work from home if possible. Some of the businesses considered essential are as follows:
• Healthcare and public health operations.
• Human services.
• Essential government functions and infrastructure.
• Childcare centers.
• Funeral services
• Grocery stores.
• Food, beverage and agriculture establishments, including restaurants offering takeout.
• Organizations offering charitable and social services, such as food banks.
• News media.
• Gas stations and auto-repair businesses.
• Financial institutions and legal services
• Hardware stores, building and construction tradesmen, plumbers, electricians, janitors, exterminators, etc.
• Shipping and logistics.
• Educational institutions for the purposes of facilitating distance learning.
• Laundry services.
• Businesses that sell the supplies needed to work from home.
• Transportation services.
• Home-based health care.
• Manufacturers of health care products and other essential products.
The mayor's office will review the order regularly, and may rescind, extend it or revise it as needed or based on the recommendations by local health officials.
COVID-19 case update
There are at least 42 known cases of COVID-19 in the Triad and more than 500 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and county health officials.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the first two COVID-19 associated deaths in the state Wednesday. The two, who died Tuesday, included an elderly person in their 70s from Cabarrus County with underlying health issues and a second person in their 60s, who was from Virginia but travelling through the state.
At least three of Forsyth's 15 known cases can be attributed to community spread, according to the local health department.
It’s not clear if Cooper will issue a stay-home order for the entire state, despite some healthcare groups asking him to do so. However, at least one area county is asking him not to issue an order.
In a resolution adopted Tuesday, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners asked the governor not to issue orders requiring people to stay home statewide, and instead leave it up to individual cities and counties to determine the best course of action.
The Yadkin County resolution comes a day after Lydall, the county’s third largest employer, announced it was laying off 500 employees as a result of the economic strain caused by COVID-19. In the resolution, the commissioners declare the board’s “deep commitment to protecting the liberty and freedom of Yadkin County citizens and businesses during this public health crisis.”
There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Yadkin.
Seeing a lot of NY License plates here in winston an in other cities now maybe some are going as far as florida . Fleeing the Qurantines,harsh restrictions in their State by Gov Cuomo! Spreading the Virus from there even more here and all along the road ,where ever they stop ect.So we can expect even more virus infections here because of that ! Doesnt sound like the N Yorkers are that strong after all .Running somewhere else and possibly infect others .shows a weakness and non caring attiude to others.Now we are being asked to stay home which wont be enforceable and the ones from up north will still be coming here spreading the Virus. people need to work cant be on gove assitance and make Rent , mortgage paymts buy food .electricity ect. Mayor here will still be paid so he doesnt care ?
Finish off the economy of Winston-Salem for a flu. A great political decision for him, though. When it all subsides he will take credit for it, even though it would have subsided anyway. Who can say otherwise?
It absolutely blows my mind how out of 10.5 million people in NC have the flu and we are closing the city down. Why do you care your salary won’t be affected.
We are not free people
