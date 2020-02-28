Payments made by the City of Winston-Salem to the Millennium Fund are at the center of one of the clashes between Mayor Allen Joines and JoAnne Allen, his challenger in the Democratic Party primary on March 3.
Allen is calling foul on the mayor’s claim that the Millennium Fund and the Winston-Salem Alliance, groups that he leads, have never asked the city for money.
Allen presents as evidence city records that at first glance appear to bolster her claim: Those records show a series of payments between the city and the Millennium Fund that total almost $775,000 from 2012 to 2014.
A 2018 document provided by city officials shows the Millennium Fund received $192,104.16 that year from the city.
However, city officials and the mayor say that the payments are not exactly what they may seem at first glance.
The money that the city pays to the Millennium Fund is in turn distributed among a number of institutions and individuals who together contributed almost $6 million toward the BB&T Ballpark project when that project stalled after the 2008 recession.
“The Millennium Fund functions as the pass-through for investors that provided funds in return for incentive payments,” City Manager Lee Garrity said, when shown Allen’s figures. “None of the funds go to the Alliance and-or to Mayor Joines personally.”
A small portion of money, about 5%, does go to the Millennium Fund through the fund’s own distribution: According to city records, the Millennium Fund itself contributed $300,000 toward the $5.9 million raised by private interests to help the ballpark project get going again after it stalled.
To Allen, these financial transfers are evidence of what she calls “not a conflict of interest any more (but) corruption.” Allen said it doesn’t make sense for the Millennium Fund to be holding money to transfer to others because “that’s what banks are for.”
“It is a huge problem,” Allen said, adding that Joines and his business associates “transfer money to one another through private, non-profit organization.”
Joines defended his own actions and the actions of the Millennium Fund as being above-board.
“This is not asking for money,” he said. “The Millennium Fund loaned money to make a project and it is getting its money back” through the incentives payment.
Joines also noted that the money paid in incentives, like all incentives the city does, is a portion of the new tax revenue generated by the project.
The groups who contributed funds toward the $5.9 million in new ballpark investment included Wake Forest University, Wake Forest University Health Sciences, the Winston-Salem Foundation and a number of prominent business leaders including Don Flow. Some 21 entities or individuals made up the list.
Joines said that rather than have the city manage direct payments to all those funding sources, “it was agreed the city would make one payment to the Millennium Fund, and that fund would distribute it to the people who invested.”
“It is not like you are asking the city for money, but you are getting your investment back,” Joines said.
The distribution to investors does give them a 10% return on their investment, according to city documents.
Joines pointed out that he makes no salary as president of the Millennium Fund, and that the decisions on where to place the fund’s money is made by the Millennium Fund board.
Joines does draw a six-figure salary as president of the Alliance, which works to promote business development in the city. Joines was emphatic that the Alliance has taken no city money, not even in the sort of pass-through arrangement in which the city writes checks to the Millennium Fund.
Winston-Salem officials confirmed that Joines is correct:
“There are no arrangements between the city and either the Alliance or the Millennium Fund other than (the Millennium Fund pass-through)” said Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh.
State law prohibits public officials from deriving a direct benefit from a public contract. The city also has a code of ethics that forbids public officials from improperly benefiting financially from their positions.
Joines rarely votes on any city action, since the mayor in Winston-Salem votes only in case of a tie. For instance, the council voted 8-0 in 2007 to approve the original ballpark deal, and voted 7-0 in 2009 to provide additional help to the ballpark (the eighth council member was out for health reasons).
Joines has faced accusations before that he has conflicts of interest or is just too cozy with business leaders or Wake Forest University.
When Joines first ran for the office in 2001, his opponent, then-mayor Jack Cavanagh, called him a puppet for big business.
Joines left his job as deputy city manager to head the Alliance in 2000. The Alliance was formed by local business leaders, who said the city’s corporate community needed to pull together to spur business growth here.
For his part, Joines has always maintained that he’s careful to distinguish when he wears the Alliance hat or the hat as mayor.
In 2007, Joines excused himself from a discussion on the Winston-Salem City Council’s Finance Committee because the building at the focus of the discussion was owned by the Millennium Fund.
City attorney Angela Carmon said that her predecessor, Ron Seeber, had reviewed the relationship between the city and Joines, the Millennium Fund and the Alliance in connection with the ballpark deals and found nothing amiss. Carmon said that when she became city attorney she, too, examined the issue and found no problems.
“It has been looked at several times,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.