Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will order the city to shelter in place either this afternoon or Thursday morning, Joines told the Winston-Salem Journal Wednesday afternoon.
Joines said his office is working to finalize the order, and will share it when finished.
Winston-Salem becomes one of several North Carolina municipalities and counties to order its residents to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are at least 17 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, three of which can be attributed to community spread. There are more than 500 cases in the state, and at least two people are dead due to the new coronavirus.
Locally, Clemmons is the only other municipality in Forsyth County to order a shelter in place.
Wake, Durham and Mecklenburg Counties have all ordered their residents to shelter in place. It is unclear when Joines' order will be enforced.
This is a developing story and the Winston-Salem Journal will update it as new information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Finish off the economy of Winston-Salem for a flu. A great political decision for him, though. When it all subsides he will take credit for it, even though it would have subsided anyway. Who can say otherwise?
It absolutely blows my mind how out of 10.5 million people in NC have the flu and we are closing the city down. Why do you care your salary won’t be affected.
We are not free people
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.