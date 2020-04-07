Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will hold a non-denominational hour of prayer and inspiration featuring local faith leaders at 10 a.m. Friday on the city's YouTube channel, the city said Tuesday.
Representatives of a wide variety of faith traditions, including Christian, Jewish, Islam, Hindu, Zen Buddhist and Baha’i will participate in the event, the city said. To get to the city's YouTube channel go to CityofWS.org and click on the video icon under the search box.
Joines will issue a proclamation designating the 10 o’clock hour on Friday as the "Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Citywide Hour of Prayer and Inspiration," the city said. Joines is inviting all religious leaders in the city and county to participate by tuning in or organizing prayer services with their own congregations.
"COVID-19 does not know race, creed, color or religion," Joines said in a statement. "We all are in this together; therefore, like never before, we must stand together to see this devastating pandemic to the end."
Tammy Watson, a local businesswoman, and the Rev. Francine Hash approached Joines about organizing the prayer hour.
"At the end of the day," Hash said, "we all believe in a spiritual other, a higher power, so let’s bring us all together and put a cover of prayer over this city."
Watson said that the hour of prayer will give people hope in the local community.
"We have seen the devastating impact this virus has had on our community," Watson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.