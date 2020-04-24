Renfro Corp., a sock manufacturer based in Mount Airy, has produced a mask to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some 60,000 masks will be provided at no cost to low-income residents through faith-based organizations in and around Winston-Salem.
About 960 masks that went on sale at Forsyth Seafood on Friday afternoon sold out in less than an hour, organizers said. It was the second time in a single day that sellers ran through their entire supply so quickly. Lowes Foods markets in and around Winston-Salem began selling masks at 7 a.m. and were sold out by 7:45 a.m.
The Friday afternoon sale from the restaurant's food truck was designed to provide mask-buying opportunities in East Winston. The Lowes Foods stores that sold the masks were on Robinhood Road, Reynolda Road, Peters Creek Parkway, Clemmons, Lewisville, Kernersville and Bermuda Run.
The masks are being made available by an effort called Mask the City, which involves the distribution of 300,000 masks in the Winston-Salem area. They are made by Mount Airy-based sock maker Renfro Corp., which said earlier this week that it was ramping up to make a million masks a week at factories idled by slack sock sales in the time of COVID-19 shutdowns. Wake forest Baptist helped design the pieces of protective gear. Reportedly, Renfro now has orders for more than six million masks.
Many people can also get free masks through the Mask the City campaign.
"The first 60,000 masks are being distributed to numerous nonprofits and faith-based groups to disperse the masks in the community through a variety of methods," Joines said. "Many of these are already out in the community. Most of our employers will be distributing masks to their organizations in the coming days."
Next week, Joines said, the campaign will announce a program to give masks to small businesses at no cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.