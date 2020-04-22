Andrew Viator puts on a mask before using a forklift to move pallets of the masks into a warehouse he owns on Ivy Street. Renfro Corp., a sock manufacturer based in Mount Airy, has produced a mask to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus. 60,000 mask will be provided at no cost to low-income residents through faith-based organizations. Others will be for sale at local Lowes Foods. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200422w_nws_masks