Andrew Viator puts on a mask before using a forklift to move pallets of the masks into a warehouse he owns on Ivy Street. Renfro Corp., a sock manufacturer based in Mount Airy, has produced a mask to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus. 60,000 mask will be provided at no cost to low-income residents through faith-based organizations. Others will be for sale at local Lowes Foods. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200422w_nws_masks
Nonprofit groups and a slew of major employers are distributing masks made available through the Mask the City program, organizers said, with masks available at some Lowes Foods stores starting Friday.
Renfro Corp. of Mount Airy, a sock-maker turned mask-maker for the COVID-19 pandemic, is ramping up to make one million cloth masks a week at its plants, and announced Tuesday that the first 300,000 masks would be reserved for the Mask the City effort here.
"If you work for a big company, you will get your masks soon," said Steve Bumgarner, with Capture Public Relations & Marketing. "The major employers have all purchased masks."
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Tuesday that 60,000 masks for low-income residents would be distributed at no cost to wearers, as the effort moves toward what organizers hope will be full participation.
The Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity and Love Out Loud are spearheading the effort among nonprofit groups to get masks out to low-income and other vulnerable residents, including senior citizens on fixed incomes.
"Mask the City is encouraging residents of Winston-Salem needing access to a mask at no cost to reach out to a community organization they have a relationship with or that serves their need, be that a church, a local agency, or a neighborhood organization," said Chuck Spong, executive director of Love Out Loud. “We have been working closely with Elder Tembila Covington with the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity to get these masks to those in need and at risk as quickly as possible.”
Bumgarner said all the masks should be distributed in the next week to 10 days.
People who choose to buy a mask at Lowes should know there's a limit of four per purchaser so that as many people as possible can get masks.
People are being encouraged to wear masks when around other people for the next 40 days, through May 31.
The masks were designed by a team led by Dr. William M. Satterwhite III, the chief wellness officer of Wake Forest Baptist Health, in conjunction with Renfro.
Renfro calls the masks the Nightingale WS Protective Mask.
