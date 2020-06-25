A week after saying he supported any government ordinance requiring people to wear masks, and a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide order making it so, Dr. Christopher Ohl doubled down Thursday on the importance of masks in the plan to keep the state’s economy open.
Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has advocated publicly and privately for more stringent mask requirements, and now says the current order issued by Cooper — the enforcement of which relies largely on the “honor system” — should be sufficient starting point for helping to slow the growth of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.
“If everyone does this (wearing a mask)... I don’t think we’ll have to move back,” Ohl said.
Cooper’s order has some exceptions for mask usage, and relies on businesses to enforce masking policies among customers, rather than law enforcement.
In addition to announcing the mask order Wednesday, Cooper also announced the state would remain in Phase Two of reopening for at least three more weeks due to the recent trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 36 new cases and no deaths on Thursday. In the county, 2,715 people have tested positive for the virus and 31 people have died of COVID-19 since the first case was discovered more than 100 days ago.
Of the 2,715 people who have tested positive, 1,756 have recovered. According to the most recently available data, the majority of people in Forsyth County who test positive for the virus are Hispanic.
As of noon Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources reported 57,183 cases and 1,284 deaths. The number of people hospitalized in the state decreased for the second straight day, falling below 900.
On May 8, the start of Phase 1, COVID-19 cases and deaths counts were at 12,997 and 533, respectively. On May 22, the start of Phase Two, statewide cases and deaths were at 22,725 and 746, respectively.
As cases and hospitalizations rose across the state over the last three to four weeks, many online pundits and in some cases, elected officials, have noted the death toll has remained relatively low in comparison to other states, and used that as evidence that the virus shouldn’t be taken seriously, or isn’t a medical emergency.
When asked about a possibly lower than expected death toll, Ohl said any deaths would typically lag three to four weeks behind newly announced cases, because victims sometimes suffer from the disease for weeks before dying.
The matter of whether COVID-19 is actually an emergency was recently argued in Alamance County Superior Court June 19, as the operators of Ace Speedway attempted to make their case to remain open and race with fans in attendance, rather than being ordered to shut down by the state. Superior Court Judge Thomas Lambeth Jr. ruled on Wednesday in favor of the state, finding there is indeed a public health emergency in North Carolina.
Ohl addressed the people who downplay the virus, or outright deny its existence, saying they probably do know someone who's been exposed to it, and if they don’t, they will.
“When I meet people who are visiting their parents in the ICU, those people believe it,” Ohl said.
Nevertheless, Ohl seemed upbeat about North Carolina’s prospects to reverse the course of COVID-19 and push the curve back down, provided people comply with the mask mandate.
“The chance is better than not that we can,” Ohl said. “I’m pretty confident about it. A substantial part of it — it’s where the personal responsibility part comes in.”
Ohl spoke directly to people who are upset about how the guidance on masks has changed since the beginning of March when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local health officials, could not speak directly on whether masks were effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Ohl acknowledged the guidance has changed, but said it changed because of more research about how the virus is spread and contracted, and not a concerted effort to deceive the public.
"If all of a sudden you start to know things that would make a difference, you would institute that,” Ohl said.
What is he talking about? There is no COVID problem in Winston Salem / Forsyth County. Theree is a Hispanic problem. He seems to be affable, but someone needs to show him the data.
