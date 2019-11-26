Marshall B. Bass, a retired senior vice president at RJR Nabisco Inc. and a philanthropist, died Tuesday morning after a long illness at his Winston-Salem home. He was 93.
Russell Funeral Home, which is handling Bass' funeral arrangements, confirmed his death to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Marsha Bass of Washington, D.C., one of Marshall's daughters, said she will remember her father for his humanity, selflessness and his ability to give and think about others.
"He had a love of his family, God and his church," his daughter said of Marshall Bass. "Everything he did, he put 200% into, including his 23 years in the military, and his 23 years with R.J. Reynolds (Tobacco Co.). His dedication to all of those things is what I will remember."
A native of Goldsboro, Bass joined the Army in 1945, beginning a military career where he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Bass was wounded in combat in the Korean War. He also served in the Vietnam War, and completed tours of service on four continents.
Bass received 32 military decorations including the Legion of Merit, three Army commendation medals, a Purple Heart and a Combat Infantryman's Badge. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in College Park, Md. Bass was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem.
Bass came to work at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in Winston-Salem in 1968, after serving in the Army. He was the first African American to hold a job in the company's management.
His decision to join the company as a personnel-development manager was made after a meeting in 1967 with Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, who suggested that he consider entering the corporate world.
Bass rose through the management ranks and became the first black person elected as an executive in what was then R.J. Reynolds Industries Inc. Bass retired as senior vice president for global public relations for the company, which was then known as RJR Nabisco Inc.
In 2003, Bass wrote The Path of My Pilgrimage with William Turner, who was then interim president of Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Ky., and a former columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal.
The book includes descriptions of Bass' life in the military and his work at the Reynolds company.
"I knew that I — like many Negroes in my position — carried the burden of the race on my shoulders," Bass wrote of his job at Reynolds Tobacco Co.
At the time, 98 percent of the company's black employees were concentrated at the bottom of the work force — in the bottom three grades of nine labor grades at the company.
"Generally, these black employees had more seniority than the whites in the same grade and most had as much or more educational attainment than whites," he wrote.
Bass said he was not surprised by the situation.
"What I saw at RJR was endemic throughout corporate America," Bass wrote.
Company officials, who were influenced by Bass, made changes at the company to improve training, evaluation and promotions for all employees.
Turner said that Bass was part of the first generation of black Americans to hold a management position in a major American corporation.
"Bass was at the table, most often at the head, when laws and reforms were designed and put in place to frame and implement affirmative action in employment and education," Turner said. "Many people, especially at R.J. Reynolds, and throughout the country, owe their careers to the networking Mr. Bass did on their behalf, often without the beneficiaries knowing that he was putting them in positions to succeed.
"Marshall Brent Bass was a force of nature, a force of history, and most certainly a force of good who changed the history of Winston-Salem," Turner said.
Reynolds American Inc., whose holdings include Reynolds Tobacco Co., issued a statement Tuesday about Bass.
"Reynolds American Inc. is appreciative of Mr. Bass' decades of contributions to the company as well as to the larger Winston-Salem community," the company said. "And we extend our sympathies to his family at this time."
Before and after his retirement from Reynolds, Bass donated his time and money to Winston-Salem State University, the N.C. School of the Arts, which is now known as UNC School of the Arts, and several other organizations. The Marshall Bass Children's Fund was established in December 1997 with a substantial investment by Bass, according to the fund's history.
The fund provides money to organizations that serve children in Forsyth County, so that these organizations can improve their management capabilities.
The Winston-Salem Foundation is providing money to that fund's endowment, said Leila Warren, the foundation's executive assistant.
"He (Bass) was a very dear friend in his charitable giving," Warren said.
Bass will be remembered for his good deeds, said Michael Clemmons, a retired vice president for community investment at the Winston-Salem Foundation and one of Bass' friends.
"Whenever he thought he could make a difference, he stepped up to the plate like (establishing the children's fund)," Clemmons said. "It wasn't about black folks. It wasn't about white folks. It was about people."
