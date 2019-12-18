Making his November announcement official, former Forsyth County school board member and current Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson filed Wednesday to run for lieutenant governor, entering a crowded field for the March 3, 2020 Republican primary.
Johnson became the ninth Republican to enter the contest for the office, now held by the GOP’s Dan Forest, himself a candidate for governor.
Johnson was elected to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education in 2014, winning election in his first try for office. An attorney, Johnson had taught at West Charlotte High School through the Teach for America program before attending law school at UNC Chapel Hill.
Johnson ran for state superintendent of public instruction in the 2016 GOP primary, beating two other candidates to grab the nomination. That fall, Johnson scored a 54,000-vote victory over Democrat June Atkinson to become the first Republican elected to the post in a century.
Johnson now lives in Raleigh.
In another filing of local interest, the first Republican filed Wednesday to run in N.C. Senate District 32 where Democrat Paul Lowe is the incumbent.
Ven Challa of Lewisville filed to run in the district, which includes most of western Forsyth County and parts of Winston-Salem.
Challa ran for the U.S. Senate in the 2002 GOP primary, where he finished in last place in a seven-candidate field in which Elizabeth Dole won the contest easily with 80% of the vote.
With the filing of Challa, only one of the state House or Senate seats representing a part of Forsyth County is without a contest in either the primary or general election. No one has emerged so far to challenge Lee Zachary, the incumbent Yadkin County Republican representing N.C. House District 73.
Elsewhere, Walter Smith of Yadkinville filed to run in the GOP primary for state agriculture commissioner.
