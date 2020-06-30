Protest on June 30, 2020
A protest against racial injustice began at Publix on Miller Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night and later moved to South Stratford Road near Country Club Road. Protesters then went to the home of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines for the second night in a row.

Protesters halted in the busy five points intersection and stopped traffic in the area. At one point, a white driver in a black SUV rolled forward, coming close to protesters standing in front of the vehicle. 

Police intervened, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred afterward.

Employees at Publix locked the doors of the supermarket at some point after protesters entered.

Later, about 20 protesters went to Joines' home, where the mayor came outside and was peppered with questions about police interactions with unarmed black men.

Mayor Allen Joines addresses protesters who came to his home Tuesday for the second night in a row.
Protest on June 30, 2020

Protester Bryan Blue walks through the intersection at South Stratford and Country Club roads on Tuesday evening.

