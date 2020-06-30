A protest against racial injustice began at Publix on Miller Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night and later moved to South Stratford Road near Country Club Road. Protesters then went to the home of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines for the second night in a row.
Protesters halted in the busy five points intersection and stopped traffic in the area. At one point, a white driver in a black SUV rolled forward, coming close to protesters standing in front of the vehicle.
Police intervened, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred afterward.
Employees at Publix locked the doors of the supermarket at some point after protesters entered.
Later, about 20 protesters went to Joines' home, where the mayor came outside and was peppered with questions about police interactions with unarmed black men.
This story will be updated.
Time to clear the streets and keep them clear. The protesters can make their point elsewhere. Blocking traffic is violating other people’s rights. Our consciousness has been raised. Go protest the homicides in this city.
