Jakier Austin turns to look at his family as he is escorted out of Courtroom 6B after being sentenced Thursday to 64 to 89 months in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of Najee Baker, a student at Winston-Salem State University. The shooting occurred at The Barn at Wake Forest University on January 20, 2018. Austin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
A man was sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Winston-Salem State University student on Wake Forest University's campus two years ago.
Jakier Austin entered the guilty plea Thursday morning in Forsyth Superior Court. He was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Najee Ali Baker, a WSSU football player. Baker was shot after a party that was held at The Barn in January 2018 at Wake Forest University's campus.
Austin also pleaded guilty to possession of a gun on educational property and an unrelated charge of possessing a stolen firearm.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and sentenced Austin to serve a minimum of five years and four months to a maximum sentence of seven years and five months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said prosecutors were hampered in their efforts to pursue first-degree murder because none of the witnesses would cooperate. Some witnesses, many of whom were college students, could not be found, and the one witness who initially told police he saw Austin shoot Baker declined to talk to investigators as prosecutors worked to get the case ready for trial.
Baker's parents accused prosecutors of working with Wake Forest University officials to cover up the incident and said one prosecutor had a conflict of interest in the case and should have recused herself.
Baker's parents said in court Thursday that this was clearly a case of first-degree murder and called Austin a coward for what he did.
