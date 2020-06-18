For months health officials and infectious disease experts have asked people to wear masks or cloth face coverings when leaving home for the sake of public health. Now some people are burning their masks instead.
Despite their repeated pleas for compliance and medical studies that prove wearing a mask reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the message is falling on deaf ears. A fair number of people are refusing to wear a mask, and Ashley Smith, the leader of Reopen N.C., a group demanding the state end all COVID-19 restrictions immediately, made a viral statement on her group’s Facebook page.
“This is not a sign of your compassion or how much you care for another human being,” Smith said in a video she posted on Facebook. “This is a sign of control."
Smith then proceeded to burn the mask in a frying pan in her driveway, asking others to do the same by taking part in what she dubbed the “Burn Your Mask Challenge.” Smith, as well as many other Reopen-ers are outspoken critics of Gov. Roy Cooper and in some cases, flat-out deny the realities surrounding COVID-19. The video has more than 1,000 comments, many of which are in support of Smith.
With rampant misinformation being shared online about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of disease, local health experts and elected officials have been in talks about possibly mandating the wearing of masks in public in order to combat the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he supports any such order requiring the use of masks, citing research that says masks reduce infection rates by more than half.
“Masks work,” Ohl said. “The aspect that there’s more harm than good from a mask just isn't there.”
Also on Thursday, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and Cooper separately said they have looked at implementing mask ordinances.
"We’re examining the issues surrounding a statewide requirement of face masks, and some local governments have put requirements into effect already," Cooper said during a press conference. Cooper entered the press conference with a mask on, and took it off before speaking.
Joines, in a phone interview, said he feels the governor is leaning towards implementing a statewide masking requirement.
“We have close to 50,000 people who come into Winston everyday to work, so I think having that statewide would be more effective,” Joines said.
However, Joines said should Cooper decline to institute a statewide mask requirement, he would look at implementing a local requirement. In several recent public appearances, Joines could be seen wearing a mask.
Durham and Orange Counties, the city of Raleigh and the town of Boone have all passed ordinances requiring people to wear masks in public. In the Forsyth County Commissioners meeting Thursday, County Health Director Joshua Swift echoed Ohl’s comments, saying masks are proven to be effective in helping limit the transmission of the virus.
When asked about the view that requiring people to wear masks would be an infringement of personal freedoms, the view Smith holds, Ohl scoffed at that notion, saying public health is directly affected by people’s personal decisions.
“The problem is, in public health, you accepting the risk for you means you’re also accepting the risk for other people around you,” Ohl said. “So you’re making decisions for your parents, for your family, for your friends, for the people you see in church, for the people who may be standing in line at the grocery store. Because if you get COVID, you’re endangering these other people too — you’re infringing on their right to be healthy.”
Ohl said masks need to be worn when near people, both inside and outside. He also said people should generally avoid mass gatherings, such as political rallies or protests, and if they do attend, to wear masks.
For more than three weeks, several hundred people have protested in Winston-Salem in response to racial injustice in America, and the majority of demonstrators wore masks when doing so. Ohl said he knows of no COVID-19 outbreaks related to protests here locally.
I don't think so people. You can't enforce basic law anymore. You want to keep people safe, start there.
