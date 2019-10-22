The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted down Tuesday night a mandatory African American history course for the school district.
Barbara Burke, the vice-chairwoman of the school board, was the sole supporter for the course, with seven members voting "no." School board member Marilyn Parker was not present.
After the vote, the board unanimously approved an infusion program recommended by WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston.
Hairston's recommendations include four courses as electives for students in every high school - African American Studies, Latin American Studies, American Indian Studies and Ethnic Literature. Each course would be worth one full credit and have standard and honors course options.
Advocates of a mandatory African American history course showed up in full force, helping to nearly fill the auditorium in the Education Building on Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.
Of the nearly 28 people who spoke during the public sessions, the majority of them backed the mandatory course.
“I want to bring a little truth serum to this discussion around an African American studies class,” Miranda Jones of Local Organizing Committee said to the board prior to the vote. “This will not be easy, much like being black in Winston-Salem or trying to teach under Euroscentic curriculum isn’t easy. The truth is, most of my people don’t think we’ll get this class, just like most of us never thought we’d live to see a black president, just like most of us thought we’d never see a black woman chair….”
Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams said she attended segregated schools from 1960 to 1971 and that forced segregation occurred the summer before her senior year.
“During my 12 years of public education, I don’t remember anyone really teaching me about African American history,” Adams said. “Let that sink in for a moment. I remember North Carolina state history. I remember U.S. history, and I remember world history, but not African American history….My African American history was the history my mom and my dad gave me.”
She said that African American children need to know their history, “not later, but now.”
Lillian Podlog of Hate Out of Winston said she was there as a community member.
She applauded Hairston for listening to the community, but said it is not an either or question in terms of the mandatory class and Hairston’s recommendations.
“There is no way that we can have an infusion curriculum and then there is not time for students to set aside and to learn black history,” Podlog said.
After the vote, some people rushed out of the meeting, voicing their disappointment.
JoAnne Allen, said she supports a mandatory course.
“Infusion is fine for the lower grades, but we need something mandatory to go along with it,” Allen said. “If our children can learn world civilization and all this U.S. history and all that, what’s the difference between that and learning black history? There is no difference.”
Jones said she was not shocked by the vote because there were indicators of the outcome all along. "It's clear that we will just actively campaign against them except for Burke," she said.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, raises her hand while speaking to attendees of the meeting after she was the sole board member to vote for a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C. After the vote, the board unanimously approved an infusion program recommended by WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, raises her hand as the sole board member to vote for a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C. After the vote, the board unanimously approved an infusion program recommended by WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela P. Hairston answers questions from board members regarding her recommended infusion program for African American studies on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Joe Robak holds up a "black history now" sign during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke (left), Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, states why she believes there should be a mandatory African American history course for the school district while Malishai Woodbury, WS\FCS board chair, listens on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Malishai Woodbury, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board chair, shares her opinion during the board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela P. Hairston explains her infusion proposal that includes African American history on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Jake Gellar-Goad takes a photo of his sign that read "black history now" during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, begins packing her things after she was the sole board member to vote for a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C. After the vote, the board unanimously approved an infusion program recommended by WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Michelle Klinga (left) holds Zane Pinnock's hand during the board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, shakes hands with Gary Robinson following the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Andrea Bramer, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, looks over to her right while Barbara Burke, WS/FCS board vice-chair, states why she believes there should be a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke (right), Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, states why she believes there should be a mandatory African American history course for the school district while other board members listen on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, states why she believes there should be a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, states why she believes there should be a mandatory African American history course for the school district while Andrea Bramer, WS/FCS board member, listens on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, looks around as the remainder of the board raises their hands to vote for an infusion program recommended by WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston instead of a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Benjamin Spencer speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Terry Claypool speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Gary Robinson speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Alvin Carlisle speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Clay Cooke speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Steve Brooks speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
A "black history now" sign sits in a seat on the front row during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Luis Molina (right) holds up a sign that reads "we will be heard" while accompanied by David Hernandez during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
HB Harris speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Miranda Jones speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Effrainguan Muhammad speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Winston-Salem North Ward City Council Member D.D. Adams speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Clyde A. Moore speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Alfred Harvey speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Al Jabbar speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Lillian Podlog speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Ken Rasheed speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Andrew Lindsay speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Carolyn Highsmith speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
John Mendez speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Michelle Belanger speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Elisabeth Motsinger, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, listens to speakers during the public comment portion of the WS/FCS board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Jen Brown speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Terrance Hawkins speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
HB Harris speaks during the public comment portion of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela P. Hairston explains her infusion proposal that includes African American history on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Elisabeth Motsinger, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, asks WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston a question regarding her recommended infusion program for African American studies on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Lida Calvert-Hayes, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, asks WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston a question regarding her recommended infusion program for African American studies on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Deanna Kaplan, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, asks WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston a question regarding her recommended infusion program for African American studies on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Leah Crowley, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, listens as Barbara Burke, WS/FCS board vice-chair, states why she believes there should be a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Dana Caudill Jones, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member, listens as Barbara Burke, WS/FCS board vice-chair, states why she believes there should be a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WS/FCS African American History Course
Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, hugs Deanna Kaplan, WS/FCS board member, following the board of education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
