Winston-Salem Police are investigating a Sunday night armed robbery at the Northwest Discount store at 201 W. Northwest Blvd.

Store personnel told police a man with a handgun and “Chucky” mask entered the business around 10 p.m. and approached the front counter.

The man demanded personnel give him all the money, police said. Store personnel complied.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and several other items before leaving the area on foot in a northeast direction, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem" on Facebook.

